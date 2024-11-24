From Oil to AI: Ex-BP Chief Looney Takes Helm at Data Startup

Bernard Looney, once at the helm of oil giant BP, has now pivoted to a new leadership role as the chairman of Prometheus Hyperscale, a U.S.-based data company. This transition marks a significant shift for Looney, who left BP in 2023 after acknowledging he did not fully disclose personal relationships with colleagues during his tenure. His new position at Prometheus Hyperscale involves providing strategic guidance to expand the company’s footprint in the data infrastructure sector, particularly focusing on the development of a massive $10 billion data center located on a 640-acre site in Evanston, Wyoming.

Prometheus Hyperscale’s mission is to meet the escalating demand for data center space spurred by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, while maintaining a commitment to sustainability. Looney’s experience in managing large-scale projects within the energy sector is expected to be instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities of this burgeoning field. His enthusiasm for this new venture was highlighted in a recent interview with the Financial Times, where he expressed his excitement about dedicating the next phase of his career to this innovative space.

The strategic direction under Looney’s leadership is further bolstered by recent partnerships, notably with Oklo, a nuclear energy company supported by Sam Altman of OpenAI fame. This collaboration aims to leverage clean nuclear energy to power data centers, aligning with Prometheus Hyperscale’s sustainability goals. This move into nuclear power not only addresses the high energy consumption concerns of data centers but also positions the company at the forefront of green technology solutions in data infrastructure.

Looney’s appointment comes at a time when data centers are under scrutiny for their environmental impact, particularly with the rise in energy consumption due to AI and other high-compute applications. His expertise in energy management could prove pivotal in designing data centers that are not only powerful but also environmentally responsible.

This new chapter for Looney, from leading one of the world’s largest energy companies to steering a tech-forward data infrastructure firm, underscores a trend where traditional industry leaders are finding new avenues in the tech and sustainability sectors. With his background and the strategic partnerships Prometheus Hyperscale has forged, the company is poised for growth, aiming to redefine how data centers are built and operated in the era of AI and beyond.

h/t Reuters