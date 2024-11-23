Moody’s Upgrades Saudi Arabia’s Credit Rating, Echoing Economic Diversification Efforts

In a significant acknowledgment of Saudi Arabia’s economic strategies, Moody’s Investors Service has elevated the kingdom’s sovereign rating for the first time since its initial assessment in 2016. The upgrade from A1 to Aa3 positions Saudi Arabia alongside economies like Hong Kong and Belgium, marking a notable recognition of its efforts to diversify away from oil dependency.

This adjustment to Aa3, which is Moody’s fourth-highest investment grade, reflects a positive trajectory in the non-oil sectors of the country, as outlined by the rating agency. The stable outlook accompanying this upgrade suggests that while the risks are balanced, the potential for further economic diversification remains promising.

Moody’s credits this upgrade to the sustained momentum in economic diversification. “The upgrade reflects our assessment that economic diversification has continued to progress, and the momentum will be sustained,” the agency stated. This progress is expected to diminish the kingdom’s vulnerability to fluctuations in the oil market and the challenges posed by the global shift towards lower carbon economies.

Despite these advancements, Moody’s analysts caution that the pace of large diversification projects could potentially accelerate the growth of non-hydrocarbon sectors, possibly beyond current expectations. They project that the non-oil economy could grow at an average rate of 4% to 5% in the coming years, aligning with the government’s own optimistic forecasts.

However, the fiscal landscape isn’t without its challenges. Saudi Arabia has been experiencing consecutive quarterly budget deficits, with forecasts indicating ongoing annual fiscal shortfalls. The government’s strategy includes increasing debt issuances, which Moody’s anticipates will push the debt-to-GDP ratio to 35% by 2030.

Economic growth for the current year has been revised downwards to less than 1%, a stark decrease from the previously optimistic forecast of 4.4%. Projections for the subsequent years have also been adjusted lower, reflecting a cautious approach amidst global economic uncertainties.

The rating agency highlighted that while the diversification push is commendable, “global growth and broader oil market developments are not conducive to high levels of public spending.” This sentiment underscores the delicate balance Saudi Arabia must maintain between fostering economic diversification and maintaining fiscal responsibility. A significant drop in oil prices or production could challenge this balance, potentially weakening the sovereign’s financial stability.

Moreover, geopolitical tensions in the region add another layer of complexity to the kingdom’s economic outlook. These factors, combined with the inherent risks of oil price volatility, could impact the speed and success of Saudi Arabia’s diversification efforts.

This upgrade by Moody’s, as reported by Bloomberg, not only validates Saudi Arabia’s economic reforms under its Vision 2030 but also places it in a more favorable position in the eyes of global investors, despite the looming challenges in oil markets and regional stability.