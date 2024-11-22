Burger Battle: McDonald’s Serves Up Budget-Friendly Feast

McDonald’s (MCD) is set to broaden its appeal to cost-conscious consumers in the U.S. with an expanded value menu strategy starting January 7, 2025, as reported by the Associated Press. This initiative includes a “buy one, add one for $1” deal where patrons can purchase one item from a curated menu at full price and add another for just a dollar. The menu features options like a Sausage McMuffin, hash browns, a McChicken sandwich, and small fries, aiming to make dining out more affordable amidst ongoing economic pressures.

Additionally, McDonald’s will extend its popular $5 Meal Deal through the summer of 2025. Launched initially in June, this deal was extended into December after proving effective in reversing some of the traffic declines due to high food prices. This meal offers a choice between a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a drink, providing a comprehensive meal option at a competitive price.

According to the report, Chicago-based McDonald’s plans to keep local specials and in-app exclusive deals like free beverages active, responding to the shift in consumer behavior where more people are opting to eat at home due to lower grocery inflation rates. In October, while food prices away from home rose by 3.8% year-over-year, prices for food at home increased by only 1.1%, according to U.S. government data, signaling a clear shift in consumer spending patterns.

This strategic focus on value has already shown signs of success; McDonald’s reported a 0.3% increase in U.S. same-store sales for the third quarter compared to the previous year, suggesting a positive reception to its affordability initiatives.

Price Action: As of press time, MCD is changing hands at $288.99, up 0.18% in premarket hours.