Amazon Braces for EU Tech Crackdown in 2025

In an upcoming regulatory challenge, Amazon (AMZN) could find itself under the scrutiny of the European Union next year, potentially facing an investigation into allegations of favoring its own brand products on its e-commerce platform. This investigation would fall under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), a piece of legislation designed to curb the market power of major technology companies. According to sources familiar with the matter, as reported by Reuters, if Amazon is found to violate these regulations, it could be subjected to a fine equivalent to up to 10% of its global annual revenue.

The decision on whether to proceed with this investigation will rest with Teresa Ribera, who is slated to take over as the EU’s antitrust chief next month, succeeding Margrethe Vestager. Ribera’s appointment comes at a time when the global tech landscape is under increasing scrutiny for monopolistic practices.

Amazon has proactively addressed these concerns, claiming compliance with the DMA. The company has been in discussions with the European Commission, highlighting its efforts to ensure fairness on its platform. Specifically, Amazon’s compliance report from March asserts that its search ranking algorithms do not differentiate between products based on whether they are sold by Amazon Retail or by third-party sellers, nor do they favor Amazon’s own products over others.

The DMA, enacted to foster fair competition in the digital market, targets not only Amazon but also other tech giants like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) (Google’s parent company), and Meta Platforms (META). These companies are required to treat all products and services on their platforms equitably, without giving undue advantage to their own offerings. The European Commission, tasked with enforcing these regulations, has been actively collecting data regarding Amazon’s practices since March.

Currently, Apple, Google, and Meta are also subjects of similar investigations under the DMA, with Ribera set to make decisions on these cases as well. This reflects a broader EU strategy to ensure that digital marketplaces operate on principles of fairness and transparency, potentially reshaping how these tech behemoths conduct business within Europe.

This anticipated investigation into Amazon underscores the EU’s commitment to regulating the behavior of large tech firms, ensuring they do not stifle competition or unfairly benefit from their dominant positions in the market. As the digital economy continues to grow, the outcomes of such regulatory actions could have significant implications for how digital marketplaces function globally, setting precedents for international tech policy.

Price Action: At last check, Nvidia shares were down 3.50%, or $7.10, trading at $195.77.