Super Micro’s Stock on the Brink: Can the Server Giant Avoid Delisting?

Super Micro Computer (SMCI), a key beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) surge, is currently in the throes of a financial and operational crisis that has led to concerns about its listing on the Nasdaq (NDAQ). However, there’s a glimmer of hope as the company plans to submit a compliance plan by Monday, which, according to Barron’s, could help secure its trading status on the exchange.

The turmoil began when Super Micro announced that it would be late in filing its 2024 year-end report with the SEC, a delay that was exacerbated by the unexpected resignation of its long-standing auditor, Ernst & Young (EY). This decision by EY followed persistent concerns over the company’s governance, transparency, and internal financial controls. Although Super Micro formed a special committee to investigate these issues, preliminary findings have not uncovered evidence of fraud. However, the lingering uncertainty continues to weigh heavily on investor confidence.

On the financial front, Super Micro provided a forecast for its second quarter, projecting net sales between $5.5 billion and $6.1 billion. This figure, however, did not meet the market’s expectations, which were set at $6.86 billion. The discrepancy reveals the intense competitive pressures within the tech industry, where competitors like Dell Technologies (DELL) and HP Enterprise are leveraging their established networks to push sales, while Super Micro grapples with rising component costs and margin compression in its niche of AI and liquid-cooled server technology.

The stock market’s reaction has been immediate and harsh, with SMCI shares, which touched a 52-week high of $122.90 in March, plummeting by over 13% to around $28 p/sh in extended trading on November 5, and further declining by 24% over the last five trading sessions. This dramatic fall reflects investor apprehension over not just the immediate financial health of Super Micro but also its strategic positioning in the market moving forward.

Adding a twist to this tale, a notable investment on Friday came from a trio of independent broker-dealers under common ownership: G1 Execution Services, LLC, Susquehanna Investment Group, and Susquehanna Securities, LLC. They’ve taken a 5.3% stake in Super Micro, which amounts to 30.8 million shares, though a significant portion, 22.6 million shares, are held as options. This investment, disclosed via a 13G form to the SEC on November 14, indicates a passive investment approach, suggesting they do not aim to influence or control the company’s management.

The situation for Super Micro is critical as it seeks to resolve these issues. The company’s next steps involve not only addressing the audit concerns by potentially appointing a new auditor but also managing investor relations to restore confidence. The ability of Super Micro to navigate through this period of uncertainty will be crucial for its survival and growth in the competitive server technology landscape, especially as it aims to maintain its edge in AI applications and server innovation.

Price Action: SMCI closed up 16.68% in after-hours trading on Friday, sitting at $21.68. That’s a bit of a bump, but considering the stock has taken a 61% hit over the last month and a 70.42% nosedive over the last 3 months, it’s still a far cry from its previous highs.