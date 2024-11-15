GM Slashes 1,000 Jobs Amid Reorganization and Cost-Cutting Efforts

General Motors (GM) has taken a significant step towards restructuring its operations by announcing the layoff of approximately 1,000 employees on Friday, as reported by CNBC. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to cut costs and realign its business priorities in response to evolving market conditions.

The layoffs, which were communicated to the affected employees on the same day, spanned across various sectors of the business. According to the report, the reasons for these layoffs varied; some were performance-related, while others stemmed from a strategic review to better position the company for future challenges.

A significant portion of those impacted by the layoffs were based at GM’s global technical center in Warren, Michigan, just outside Detroit. While most of the layoffs targeted salaried staff, a small number also affected hourly workers.

This reduction in workforce follows GM’s announcement earlier in the year of targeting $2 billion in fixed cost savings. The automotive giant has been grappling with several challenges, including decelerating sales in the U.S., business struggles in China, and a recalibration of its electric vehicle strategy. The latter has been necessitated by the slower adoption of electric vehicles by consumers than initially anticipated.

This latest round of layoffs adds to the over 1,000 job cuts made in August within GM’s software and services division. With these adjustments, GM is navigating through a complex landscape where efficiency and strategic alignment are paramount.

As of the end of last year, GM’s global salaried workforce stood at 76,000, with approximately 53,000 of these employees based in the U.S. The current layoffs represent a small but notable portion of this workforce, underlining the company’s efforts to streamline operations amidst economic and market pressures.

Price Action: As of press time, GM is changing hands at $57.17, down less than one percent intraday.