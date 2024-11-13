Spirit Airlines Freefall: Shares Plunge 60% on Bankruptcy Fears

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) faced its most significant single-day stock drop in its history, plummeting more than 62% in early trading on Wednesday. This drastic decline was triggered by news that the airline is on the brink of filing for bankruptcy protection, following the collapse of merger discussions with Frontier Airlines (ULCC).

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Spirit Airlines is poised to file for bankruptcy within weeks, a development that was confirmed by the airline’s own disclosure of being in “constructive discussions” with its creditors. Spirit has been negotiating terms to restructure its debt, specifically targeting its senior secure notes due in 2025. The airline warned that a successful restructuring deal might result in the cancellation of its existing equity, effectively wiping out current shareholders’ stakes.

This financial turmoil has led Spirit to announce that it would not be able to file its quarterly results on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30. The ongoing negotiations and potential restructuring have significantly occupied the management’s attention and resources, preventing the completion of financial statements.

The stock’s performance has been dismal, with a year-to-date loss of 92% and a year-over-year decline of 88%, reflecting deep investor concerns about the airline’s financial health and future prospects. Spirit’s challenges stem from a combination of failed merger attempts with other airlines and a heavy debt load accumulated over time.

The potential bankruptcy and the restructuring talks come at a time when the airline industry is witnessing competitive pressures and economic uncertainties, pushing carriers like Spirit to reevaluate their business models and financial structures. The airline’s next steps will be crucial not only for its survival but also for how it positions itself in the ultra-low-cost carrier market moving forward.

Price Action: As of press time, Spirit Airlines is changing hands at $1.37, down about 58% intraday.