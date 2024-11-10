Bitcoin Soars Past $81K as Trump Era Fuels Crypto Enthusiasm

In an unprecedented financial surge, Bitcoin (BTC) soared past the $81,000 mark for the first time, driven by the enthusiastic embrace of digital assets by President-elect Donald Trump and the anticipation of a more crypto-friendly Congress. This monumental leap in Bitcoin’s value came shortly after Trump clinched a sweeping victory in the US presidential election, winning all of the pivotal battleground states, including Arizona. His win was not just a political triumph but also heralded a new era for digital currencies in the United States.

The crypto market responded with vigor to Trump’s victory. The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, saw an increase of up to 6% on Sunday, pushing its price to an all-time high of $81,474 early Monday in Asia. This bullish trend wasn’t confined to Bitcoin alone; other cryptocurrencies also experienced significant gains. Notably, Dogecoin (DOGE), often championed by Trump supporter Elon Musk, saw a 30% surge, reflecting the broader optimism within the crypto community.

Le Shi, managing director at Hong Kong-based Auros, commented on the market’s response to Trump’s win, noting that since the dust hasn’t settled on Trump’s victory, a surge was inevitable due to his pro-crypto stance—a trend we’re now seeing play out.

Trump’s campaign promises included placing the US at the forefront of the digital-asset industry through initiatives like establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve and appointing regulators supportive of cryptocurrencies. While these ideas stirred excitement, the practical implications and feasibility remain under scrutiny.

Trump’s economic policies, aiming for domestic growth, tax reductions, and deregulation, have contributed to a widespread market euphoria, not just in crypto but across stocks and credit markets. The S&P 500 (SPX), for instance, celebrated its 50th record high in 2024 following Trump’s victory, illustrating a broad-based investor confidence in his economic agenda.

Bitcoin’s remarkable performance this year, with a 92% increase, has been bolstered by several factors. The introduction of Bitcoin-focused US exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has opened the floodgates for retail and institutional investment. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust alone has seen its value swell to $35 billion, with daily net inflows reaching nearly $1.4 billion on the day following the election, showcasing the immediate market enthusiasm for Trump’s pro-crypto stance.

This surge also coincides with the Federal Reserve’s decisions to cut interest rates, which traditionally favors investment in higher-risk assets like cryptocurrencies. The contrast with the policies under President Joe Biden couldn’t be starker. The Securities & Exchange Commission, led by Chair Gary Gensler, has been critical of the crypto sector, associating it with fraud and misconduct, particularly after the market turmoil and high-profile failures like that of FTX in 2022.

The cryptocurrency community and investors are now watching closely as Trump’s administration begins to take shape, hopeful for policies that could further legitimize and integrate digital currencies into the mainstream financial system. However, while the atmosphere is optimistic, the specifics of how these policies will unfold, especially in terms of regulation and integration, remain to be seen. The excitement around Bitcoin’s new highs is a clear indicator of the market’s vote of confidence in the incoming administration’s crypto-friendly promises.