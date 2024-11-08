ChatGPT Faces Widespread Outage, Thousands of Users Affected

OpenAI’s flagship chatbot ChatGPT experienced significant downtime on Friday evening, with the Microsoft-backed company acknowledging service disruptions affecting thousands of users.

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector.com, more than 19,400 users reported issues accessing the popular AI service as of 7:13 p.m. ET.

The company quickly addressed the situation, posting a statement on their website confirming they were aware of the problem and actively investigating its cause. OpenAI assured users they were working to restore full functionality to the platform, though no specific timeline was provided for the resolution.

This disruption highlights the growing dependence on AI services like ChatGPT, which has become an integral tool for millions of users worldwide since its launch. The outage also underscores the technical challenges faced by even the most sophisticated AI companies in maintaining consistent service availability.

OpenAI continues to monitor the situation and promises updates as the investigation progresses.

h/t Reuters