Accounting Chaos Hits ADM: Food Processor Plunges 8% as it Delays Earnings, Cites More Errors

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM), a prominent player in the agricultural processing sector, has recently encountered significant financial turbulence due to ongoing accounting practices scrutiny. The company announced the need to amend its previous financial statements after uncovering additional accounting discrepancies, leading to the abrupt cancellation of its planned quarterly earnings call with analysts just 14 hours before it was set to occur.

This development marks another twist in a saga that previously saw ADM lose over $8 billion in market value in a single day back in January. The issues stem from an internal investigation into the financial dealings between ADM’s business segments, specifically focusing on sales practices within its Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition divisions.

These findings prompted not only a significant drop in stock value but also triggered investigations by both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company disclosed that while testing new internal controls, it identified errors in how sales between its segments were reported. Following discussions with the SEC, ADM is now set to restate its financials for the 2023 fiscal year, along with those for the first and second quarters of 2024. Despite these restatements, ADM assures that there will not be a material impact on its overall financial statements.

Under the leadership of CEO Juan Luciano, ADM had been steering away from its traditional commodity trading roots towards becoming a major player in the nutrition sector. Luciano’s strategy included significant acquisitions like Wild Flavors GmbH and Neovia, aiming to capitalize on trends towards healthier eating and natural ingredients. However, these moves have not met expectations, partly due to declining demand for plant-based products and animal feed.

Moreover, ADM has been grappling with external market pressures. Global crop prices have decreased, and the company’s profits from processing soybeans into meal and oil have been squeezed by increased competition and capacity within the U.S. The closure of its sole soybean crushing facility in Iowa for maintenance during a record U.S. crop harvest has only added to these challenges, diminishing the company’s capacity to benefit from its core processing operations.

In a preliminary financial statement released unexpectedly on Monday, ADM reported a drastic 33% drop in earnings per share from the previous year, falling to $1.09, which was below the lowest analyst expectations. Consequently, ADM revised its full-year earnings forecast downwards, now expecting earnings between $4.50 and $5 per share, down from an earlier projection of $5.25 to $6.25. This revision was attributed to slower market demand, operational challenges within the company, and uncertainties related to legislative and regulatory policies.

The financial restatements and revised forecasts have led to a sharp decline in ADM’s share price, falling as much as 8.5% to $50.60 in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

It goes without saying that this situation underscores the complexities of managing a diversified agricultural and nutrition business in a fluctuating global market, highlighting the ongoing challenges for ADM in transitioning its business model while maintaining financial integrity.

Reference: Bloomberg