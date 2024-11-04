OpenAI’s Altman: Tech Will Explode in 5 Years, Society Will Shrug

Sam Altman says in 5 years we will have "an unbelievably rapid rate of improvement in technology", a "totally crazy" pace of progress and discovery, and AGI will have come and gone, but society will change surprisingly little pic.twitter.com/Qozh64JiT7 — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) November 4, 2024

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, recently shared an intriguing vision of the future, predicting a scenario where technological advancements, especially in artificial intelligence (AI), will accelerate at an unprecedented rate, yet societal structures will adapt at a more measured pace.

Altman’s forecast paints a picture of a world where the concept of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) — AI that can understand or learn any intellectual task that a human being can — becomes a footnote rather than a headline in the narrative of human progress.

Altman’s prediction hinges on two main points: the rapid progression of technology and the relative inertia of societal change. He envisions that within five years, the technological landscape will evolve at a pace so swift, it would appear “totally crazy” to our current understanding. Innovations in AI research will not only continue but will also catalyze discoveries in various scientific fields, suggesting a future where breakthroughs are commonplace and the boundaries of what’s possible are continuously expanded.

However, amidst this technological revolution, Altman anticipates that society will retain much of its current form. He uses the example of the Turing Test, a benchmark for machine intelligence, which, when passed by computers, did not lead to the dramatic societal overhaul one might have expected. Instead, the world absorbed this milestone with a relative calm, continuing its march forward without significant disruption. This example serves to illustrate Altman’s belief that even monumental technological advancements might weave into the fabric of society with surprising seamlessness.

The essence of Altman’s commentary is not just about the speed of technological change but also about resilience and adaptability of human society. While technology might outpace traditional expectations, the human element — our social structures, daily lives, and perhaps even our cultural narratives — will evolve in a way that feels organic, not revolutionary. This perspective suggests a future where technology is deeply integrated into our lives, enhancing rather than upending them.

Altman’s viewpoint also subtly introduces a narrative of optimism. He implies that this technological surge, while jaw-dropping, will not be cataclysmically disruptive but rather a healthy evolution. The idea that society changes “not that much” in the face of such advancements could be seen as a testament to humanity’s ability to adapt, to find equilibrium with its creations.

However, this prediction also poses questions about the readiness of societal frameworks to handle such rapid advancements. Will our ethical, legal, and economic systems keep pace with these technologies, or will they lag, creating temporary disparities or challenges?

Altman’s vision points towards a future where, despite the whirlwind of progress, the core of human experience remains recognizable, suggesting that while technology might redefine the tools we use, it might not fundamentally alter the essence of human interaction and societal goals in the short term.

In summary, Altman’s forecast blends a vision of explosive technological growth with a surprisingly conservative view of societal change. It’s a world where the future looks both radically different and eerily similar, where the marvels of science and AI become part of the everyday, yet the heartbeat of society beats on with a familiar rhythm.