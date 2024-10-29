PayPal’s Profit Pivot Comes at a Price: Q4 Revenue Outlook Misses

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), the leading digital payments company, has reported its third-quarter earnings for 2024, showcasing a strategic shift towards profitability and efficiency under the leadership of CEO Alex Chriss. Despite a robust performance that saw total payment volume climb to $422.6 billion, a 9% increase from the previous year, PayPal’s stock experienced a 6.6% drop before the market opened due to a fourth-quarter revenue forecast that did not meet Wall Street’s expectations.

The company announced a third-quarter revenue of $7.85 billion, marking a 6% year-over-year growth but falling short of analyst expectations of $7.89 billion. However, on the earnings front, PayPal surpassed forecasts with a Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20, significantly ahead of the anticipated $1.07, reflecting a 22% increase from last year. This performance highlights PayPal’s focus on profitability over aggressive expansion, with operating margins expanding by 194 basis points to 18.8% in the third quarter, underscoring a successful push towards operational efficiency.

CEO Alex Chriss emphasized the company’s progress in its transformation, focusing on bringing new innovations to the market, forging strategic partnerships, and enhancing user engagement through targeted marketing campaigns. This strategic pivot includes moderating growth in lower-margin units like Braintree to concentrate on more lucrative segments such as its branded checkout services.

The company’s efforts in innovation are evident with the introduction of Fastlane, a one-click checkout feature, which has seen positive reception, contributing to a year-to-date share surge of 36%. Partnerships with major players like Fiserv, Adyen, Amazon, Global Payments, and Shopify are part of PayPal’s strategy to maintain and expand its market relevance amidst fierce competition from entities like Apple Pay and tech giants entering the payment space.

Looking ahead, PayPal has lifted its 2024 profit forecast for the third time this year, predicting high-teens growth in Non-GAAP EPS, which reflects confidence in its long-term value and growth potential. The company also sees its revenue in the fourth quarter growing by a “low single-digit” percentage. This optimistic outlook is supported by the company’s commitment to shareholder returns, evidenced by $1.8 billion in stock buybacks.

Despite the immediate market reaction to the revenue guidance, PayPal’s focus on efficiency, profitability, and strategic partnerships positions it well for sustainable growth. The challenges of competition and the need for continuous innovation in a rapidly evolving payment ecosystem are acknowledged, but with its current trajectory, PayPal is poised to navigate these effectively.

Price Action

PayPal shares were trading down by 6.15% at $78.40 at the time of publication Tuesday. The $85 billion market cap name is up more than 27% year-to-date and 51% year-over-year.