Not Buying the Bitcoin Buzz: Microsoft Rebuffs Crypto Push

In an intriguing development for both tech and financial sectors, Microsoft‘s (MSFT) shareholders are set to vote on Dec. 10 on a proposal that could see the tech giant diversifying its investments into Bitcoin (BTC).

This proposal, brought forward by the National Center for Public Policy Research, suggests that Microsoft should consider Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, advocating for an allocation of at least 1% of its assets into the cryptocurrency.

The proposal, titled “Assessment of Investing in Bitcoin,” has sparked a debate on the diversification of corporate assets into digital currencies. Despite the growing acceptance of Bitcoin as an investment vehicle, Microsoft’s board of directors has explicitly recommended that shareholders vote against this initiative. Their reasoning hinges on the existing robust processes Microsoft has in place for managing and diversifying its corporate treasury, which they argue already considers cryptocurrencies among other investment options.

The backdrop to this proposal includes Microsoft’s careful consideration of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as mentioned in their filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s stance reflects a broader caution within traditional corporate finance towards the volatility and regulatory uncertainty surrounding cryptocurrencies.

This move comes at a time when Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are gaining ground as legitimate assets in the eyes of institutional investors and companies, seen as potential hedges against inflation and currency devaluation. However, Microsoft’s resistance underscores the conservative approach many established corporations still hold towards these new financial instruments.

The National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank, contends that Microsoft’s current corporate bond investments are just barely outpacing inflation and suggests that Bitcoin could be an excellent, if not the best, hedge against it.

This proposal comes as MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), another major tech company, hits a new high of $245.57 this year, reflecting the success of its strategic shift toward Bitcoin investment. Since 2020, the company has accumulated 252,220 Bitcoins, now valued at roughly $17 billion.

As a result, MicroStrategy’s stock has soared 271% year-to-date and 476% over the past year, far outpacing Microsoft’s respective gains of 14% and 30%.

Yet, Microsoft’s board counters this by highlighting their ongoing evaluations of various investments to protect shareholder value, suggesting that the addition of Bitcoin is unnecessary and potentially too risky given its volatility.

As the annual shareholder meeting approaches, this proposal has not only ignited discussions on the merits of Bitcoin as a corporate investment but also on how traditional tech giants like Microsoft should navigate the evolving landscape of digital finance. While the outcome of the vote remains uncertain, it represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream corporate strategy.

h/t: Fortune