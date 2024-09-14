Nvidia’s AI Gold Rush: Analysts Bet on Another Bullish Year Despite Regulatory Hurdles

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology stocks, Nvidia (NVDA) continues to shine as a beacon of growth and innovation. According to Andrew Chang, a technology director at S&P Global Ratings, the chip maker’s meteoric rise is far from over, with at least another year of potential gains on the horizon.

The recent surge in Nvidia’s stock price can be attributed to CEO Jensen Huang’s comments at a Goldman Sachs conference in San Francisco. Huang’s insights into consumer demand, particularly for the company’s next-generation GPU, Blackwell, sparked a rally that has investors and analysts buzzing with excitement.

Chang, speaking to Schwab Network, emphasized that these developments align with predictions of sustained growth for Nvidia. “It just confirms our view that we have strong runway for at least the next 12 months,” he stated [via Business Insider], underlining the positive outlook for the company.

Further bolstering Nvidia’s prospects is the performance of its partners. Oracle (ORCL), a key ally in Nvidia’s ecosystem, recently raised its revenue forecasts and doubled its planned capital expenditures for the fiscal year. These moves are seen as bullish indicators for Nvidia’s future demand.

However, the path forward is not without potential hurdles. Some investors express concerns about the sustainability of Nvidia’s growth, given its staggering 2,500% stock price increase over the past five years. There are also murmurs about major customers like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) potentially developing their own AI chips, which could impact Nvidia’s market dominance.

Chang acknowledges these concerns, noting the volatility of demand from hyperscale customers and the potential for order cutbacks if return on investment doesn’t meet expectations. Additionally, the specter of tighter AI regulation looms, with Nvidia already facing a Department of Justice antitrust probe.

Despite these challenges, Wall Street remains optimistic about Nvidia’s prospects. Analysts have set an average price target of $153 per share, suggesting a 28.57% upside from the current level of $119 per share.

As the AI boom continues to drive demand for high-performance chips, Nvidia seems poised to maintain its position at the forefront of the tech industry, at least for the foreseeable future.