In a recent conversation between tech visionaries Peter Diamandis and Emad Mostaque, a startling vision of the future emerged – one where humanoid robots could become as numerous as humans within the next two decades.

Diamandis, citing predictions from figures like Elon Musk and the CEO of Figure, raised the possibility of 10 billion humanoid robots populating the Earth by the 2040s. This staggering number, equivalent to the current human population, paints a picture of a world fundamentally transformed by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

Mostaque, responding to Diamandis’ query about the feel of such a world, described it as “weird,” while also highlighting the rapid advancement of robotic technology. He suggested that by 2040, these robots could be indistinguishable from humans, pushing the boundaries of what we currently consider science fiction.

However, the conversation took a more sobering turn as Mostaque identified what he considers the “real existential threat to humanity.” It’s not the mere presence of robots, but the potential for catastrophic malfunction. “10 billion robots and a bad firmware upgrade,” he warned, could spell disaster for humanity.

Diamandis’ wry response, “What could possibly go wrong?” underscored the magnitude of the potential risk. Mostaque doubled down on his concern, stating, “Of all the scenarios, literally that’s the one that can get us all.”

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Diamandis advocated for “extra checks and balances” to mitigate these risks. This call for caution reflects a growing awareness in the tech community of the need for robust safety measures as we advance into an increasingly AI-driven future.

This exchange offers a glimpse into the complex interplay of excitement and trepidation that characterizes our approach to revolutionary technologies.

As we stand on the brink of a potential robot revolution, the conversation between Diamandis and Mostaque serves as a reminder of both the incredible possibilities and the paramount importance of responsible development in the field of robotics and AI.