US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed strong confidence in the Supreme Court’s potential support for President Trump’s application of the 1977 emergency law to enact widespread tariffs, emphasizing the administration’s focus on addressing persistent trade imbalances and stemming the influx of fentanyl into the country. In discussions with Reuters, Bessent outlined preparations for a legal brief directed to the solicitor general, underscoring these priorities as central to national security and economic policy. This stance comes amid ongoing legal challenges, where a federal appeals court recently determined that the majority of Trump’s global tariffs overstepped presidential authority under emergency powers, upholding a prior decision from the Court of International Trade. Despite the ruling, the tariffs remain active during the appeals phase, allowing the administration to maintain pressure on trade partners through reciprocal measures affecting numerous countries.

President Trump, reacting on Truth Social, affirmed that all tariffs continue in full force and labeled the court as highly partisan, while expressing optimism that Supreme Court intervention would reinforce their use for national benefit. This legal uncertainty places the tariffs in renewed limbo, yet the administration has signaled readiness with alternative strategies if the high court does not rule in its favor. Drawing from established precedents, such as past invocations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose sanctions and trade restrictions during various administrations, Bessent’s approach highlights a continuity in leveraging executive tools to confront unfair trade practices, including those exacerbating opioid crises like fentanyl distribution networks often linked to international supply chains.

Shifting to domestic priorities, Bessent indicated that the Trump administration is considering a declaration of a national housing emergency this fall, aiming to elevate affordability as a pivotal issue for voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. In remarks to the Washington Examiner, he stressed the intent to avoid infringing on state, county, and municipal jurisdictions while exploring federal interventions. Although specific measures were not detailed, Bessent mentioned ongoing reviews of options to harmonize local building and zoning regulations and reduce closing costs, aligning with broader Republican platforms that position housing as a key economic driver. This initiative reflects longstanding challenges in the US housing market, where supply constraints and regulatory hurdles have driven up costs, contributing to inflation and accessibility barriers for middle-class families, as evidenced by federal data showing persistent affordability gaps in major metropolitan areas. By framing housing as an emergency, the administration seeks to galvanize support and implement reforms that could stimulate construction and ease market pressures without direct overreach into local governance.

