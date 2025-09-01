Wall Street Firm Predicts AI Euphoria Will Drive 20% S&P Rally by 2026

Evercore ISI strategists forecast the S&P 500 (SPX) reaching 7,750 points by the end of 2026, implying a 20% gain from the recent Friday close, propelled by artificial intelligence’s transformative impact surpassing that of the internet.

While the bull case envisions the index at 9,000 points with surging confidence, the bear scenario sees it dropping to 5,000 points under high inflation and subdued growth, alongside a revised 2025 target of 6,250 points below the current 6,460 close.

The tech sector stands at the forefront of this momentum, with major players like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) each advancing at least 20% this year, underscoring the sector’s role in propelling the broader market. US stocks have maintained upward traction, posting gains over four consecutive months and setting multiple new records, bolstered by strong earnings reports and anticipation of interest rate reductions. Obviously, this aligns with AI’s capacity to enhance operational efficiencies across sectors, from data processing to automation, thereby supporting sustained valuation expansions even amid economic headwinds.

Evercore ISI’s lead strategist, Julian Emanuel, emphasizes that this technological shift could elevate stocks, valuations, and societal progress to unprecedented levels. However, the firm outlines a spectrum of possibilities for the index next year: in an optimistic scenario where confidence surges among consumers, businesses, and investors, it could soar to 9,000 points, while persistent high inflation and muted growth might drag it down to 5,000 points. For the current year, Emanuel has adjusted his 2025 target downward to 6,250 points, falling short of the Friday closing level at 6,460 and slightly below the consensus average of 6,370 among tracked strategists. This revision reflects a cautious near-term view, particularly with US markets observing a public holiday closure on Monday.

Overall, the nearly 10% rally in the S&P 500 so far this year illustrates AI’s immediate market impact, positioning it as a catalyst for long-term growth while highlighting the need for investors to navigate potential volatility from macroeconomic factors.

