White House Push for Company Stakes May Extend to Nuclear Energy

The Trump administration is expanding its equity stake strategy into the nuclear power sector to secure domestic enriched uranium production, building on deals with Intel (INTC) and MP Materials (MP) that saw significant stock surges of 5% and 50% respectively.

Analysts identify Centrus Energy (LEU) and BWX Technologies (BWXT) as potential recipients of government backing, with their shares up over 200% and 45% year to date amid geopolitical tensions and AI-driven energy demands.

While global precedents like government ownership in Urenco and Orano support this approach, experts warn of potential inefficiencies from such public-private partnerships, as the administration eyes further expansions including Lockheed Martin (LMT).

The Trump administration’s strategy of acquiring equity stakes in key domestic industries is expanding into the nuclear power sector, driven by national security imperatives and the escalating energy requirements of artificial intelligence infrastructure. This approach builds on recent agreements where the government has secured positions in companies to bolster U.S. manufacturing independence, such as the 9.9% stake in Intel (INTC) and becoming the largest shareholder in MP Materials (MP) to reduce dependence on foreign rare earths. Following the Intel deal, MP Materials shares surged 50% in a single session, while Intel’s rose 5%, underscoring market enthusiasm for these public-private partnerships. Administration officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, have emphasized that unlike previous grants under the Biden era, these arrangements ensure taxpayers receive equity in exchange for funding, positioning the U.S. to compete more aggressively in strategic technologies.

In the nuclear arena, the Department of Energy’s formation of a new consortium for nuclear fuel production signals potential government investments aimed at establishing a robust domestic supply of enriched uranium, essential for nuclear reactors. Analysts at Compass Point, led by Whitney Stanco, highlight that the U.S. nuclear fuel industry’s pursuit of approximately $3.4 billion in federal appropriations from prior legislation could facilitate similar equity deals. The DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy plans to collaborate with industry stakeholders in upcoming weeks to define participants and objectives, potentially prioritizing companies already engaged in enrichment activities. Centrus Energy (LEU), based in Bethesda, Maryland, stands out as the sole domestic producer of enriched uranium under a current DOE contract, with its shares having rallied over 200% year to date amid heightened sector interest.

Broader geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have amplified concerns over uranium enrichment, much of which has migrated overseas, prompting a reevaluation of supply chains. Globally, government involvement in nuclear fuel is commonplace; for instance, Urenco’s ownership is divided among the UK and Dutch governments plus German utilities, while France holds 90% of Orano, which is eyeing U.S. expansion. Stanco suggests the Trump administration could leverage funding, trade negotiations, or sovereign discussions to increase American ownership in new domestic production facilities, potentially involving entities like Urenco or Orano. This aligns with historical U.S. efforts to secure energy independence, reminiscent of initiatives during energy crises, though adapted to contemporary threats like supply disruptions from sanctioned nations.

The resurgence in nuclear energy is further fueled by the AI sector’s voracious power demands, leading to partnerships between technology giants and nuclear providers. Constellation Energy (CEG) and Vistra Corp. (VST) have each seen their stocks rise more than 37% year to date, reflecting optimism around data center expansions. BWX Technologies (BWXT), a Lynchburg, Virginia-based firm with a $14.8 billion market cap, is another candidate for government backing, given its role in nuclear components, and its shares are up 45% year to date. Emerging players like Oklo (OKLO), focused on small modular reactors, have captured investor attention; Bank of America (BAC) initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating, noting the company’s positioning to address AI-driven energy needs, with shares soaring more than 1,130.00% over the past year. Such innovations in reactor design promise more efficient, scalable nuclear solutions, complementing traditional large-scale plants and addressing intermittency issues in renewables.

Despite these developments, experts raise cautions about the implications of government equity stakes. Philip Rossetti of the R Street Institute points to a fundamental tension, where companies might seek governmental protection, potentially leading to inefficiencies borne by the public if production costs rise or investments lag. Nonetheless, the administration views this as the onset of a wider investment framework, with Lutnick hinting at discussions involving defense firms like Lockheed Martin (LMT) to extend the model. By integrating equity demands into funding, the strategy aims to safeguard critical sectors against foreign dominance, ensuring long-term U.S. leadership in nuclear and related technologies.

