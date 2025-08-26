Nvidia Faces $8B Blow from China Chip Ban Ahead of Q2 Results

Nvidia’s (NVDA) upcoming second-quarter earnings are projected to show adjusted EPS of $1.01 and revenue of $46.2 billion, reflecting moderated but strong year-over-year growth of 49% and 53%, driven primarily by data center revenue expected at $41.2 billion.

Geopolitical developments include the Trump administration’s 15% fee on Nvidia’s China sales after revoking a prior ban, with an anticipated $8 billion bottom-line hit, alongside Nvidia’s exemption from a 100% U.S. semiconductor import tariff and efforts to address Chinese security concerns.

Market optimism persists with Nvidia shares up 34% year-to-date, a historic $4.4 trillion market cap milestone, and analyst upgrades like Wedbush’s price target increase to $210, amid expectations for GB200 chip scaling and a potential $260 billion post-earnings market value swing.

Nvidia (NVDA) stands at the forefront of the artificial intelligence surge, with its second-quarter earnings report set to provide critical insights into the company’s trajectory amid robust demand for its advanced chips and evolving geopolitical dynamics. Investors anticipate adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 on revenue of $46.2 billion, marking a 49% increase in earnings per share and a 53% rise in revenue compared to the prior year’s figures of $0.68 and $30 billion, respectively. This moderation from the previous year’s 151% earnings per share growth and 122% revenue expansion reflects a stabilization following the initial explosive phase of AI adoption, yet analysts like Evercore ISI’s Mark Lipacis suggest that a growth floor around 50% could draw in momentum investors and support valuation increases.

The data center segment, Nvidia’s primary revenue driver, is projected to reach $41.2 billion, up from $26.2 billion a year ago, underscoring the company’s dominance in supplying infrastructure for hyperscale AI operations. Gaming revenue, the second-largest category, is expected at $3.8 billion. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh highlights improving manufacturing yields nearing 85% for the GB200 super chip racks, positioning shipments to exit the calendar fourth quarter at 15K-17K units, with full-year Grace Blackwell rack volumes approaching 30K, surpassing prior estimates of 25K. Such advancements align with broader industry trends where Nvidia captures a significant share of AI server value, as noted by Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson, who recently elevated his price target from $175 to $210 based on strong demand signals.

Geopolitical factors add layers of complexity to Nvidia’s outlook, particularly regarding its operations in China. The Trump administration’s recent policy shifts include revoking an earlier ban on chip sales imposed in April and reinstated in July, now imposing a 15% fee on sales into the market effective August. Nvidia has projected an $8 billion impact to its bottom line for the quarter due to these developments. Additionally, a proposed 100% tariff on semiconductor imports into the United States targets companies not committing to domestic production, though Nvidia is positioned for exemption. The company is developing a Blackwell-based chip tailored for the Chinese market, pending approval from the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have raised concerns about potential security risks in Nvidia’s products, prompting the company to engage in discussions to resolve the matter, which it has firmly denied.

Market sentiment remains optimistic, with Nvidia shares advancing 34% year to date and 40% over the past 12 months as of Monday, culminating in a historic milestone in July when the company’s market capitalization exceeded $4 trillion for the first time. On Tuesday, shares rose 0.48% to $180.68 in pre-market trading. Options activity indicates expectations of a $260 billion swing in market value post-earnings, reflecting heightened confidence in the company’s performance. Baird’s Tristan Gerra echoes positive views on earnings and revenue driven by GB200 momentum, while Vinh cautions that third-quarter guidance might fall short of consensus if China-related revenues are excluded. During the earnings call, attention will focus on updates regarding GB200 scaling, the Blackwell Ultra ramp, AI expenditure trends, and China sales commentary, all of which could shape investor perceptions of Nvidia’s sustained leadership in the semiconductor space.

