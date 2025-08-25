Trump Hints Intel Deal Could Be First of Many as White House Eyes Investment Push

The Trump administration has taken a 9.9% stake in Intel (INTC) by acquiring 433.3 million shares at $20.47 per share, transforming $2.2 billion from CHIPS Act grants into equity with overall investments expected to reach $11.1 billion, maintaining a passive role without influencing operations.

Viewed as an initial move toward a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, the strategy includes securing 15% of revenues from Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) chip sales to China, plus a “golden share” in the Nippon Steel deal for United States Steel (X) to retain veto authority.

Intel’s stock dipped 0.44% to $24.69 post-announcement, raising worries about governmental meddling in corporate affairs, while Trump seeks to broaden these arrangements across sectors for enhanced national prosperity.

The administration of President Trump has signaled a strategic pivot toward government equity investments in key industries, exemplified by the recent acquisition of a 9.9% stake in Intel (INTC) through the purchase of 433.3 million shares at $20.47 each, repurposing funds from the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act. This move, which converted $2.2 billion in previously allocated grants into an equity position with anticipated total investments reaching $11.1 billion, positions the United States as a passive partner in the semiconductor giant without board seats or operational oversight, as affirmed by White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, who in a CNBC interview described it as a hands-off approach to avoid interference in daily business. Trump’s vision extends this model broadly, viewing the Intel agreement as a foundational step toward establishing a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, drawing from global precedents like Norway’s oil-funded model or Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, which leverage national assets for long-term economic stability and growth in strategic sectors.

Market reactions to the Intel deal have been mixed, with shares trading 0.44% lower at $24.69, amid concerns over potential government influence on corporate decisions, a pattern consistent with Trump’s history of direct engagement, such as tariff threats against critics and warnings to companies like Walmart (WMT) to absorb additional costs. The president’s emphasis on fostering success for partnered firms, including his stated desire for Intel to thrive under this arrangement, underscores a proactive economic nationalism that prioritizes domestic manufacturing resurgence, particularly in semiconductors where U.S. dominance has eroded due to global supply chain dependencies exposed during recent shortages. Extending this framework, the government has secured revenue-sharing agreements with Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD), claiming a 15% cut from sales of their H20 chips to China, balancing export controls with fiscal gains to bolster national interests in advanced technology amid ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Further illustrating this dealmaking ethos, the acquisition of a “golden share” in the Nippon Steel takeover of United States Steel (X) grants veto rights over critical decisions, ensuring alignment with American priorities in steel production, a sector vital for infrastructure and defense. Trump characterizes these initiatives as essential business practices, expressing intent to pursue as many such opportunities as possible across industries to enhance national wealth and competitiveness. This approach aligns with broader knowledge of sovereign wealth funds worldwide, which manage trillions in assets to diversify economies and invest in innovation, potentially transforming U.S. policy from subsidies to equity-driven partnerships that could yield dividends for taxpayers while mitigating risks in volatile tech and manufacturing landscapes.

