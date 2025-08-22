Trump Announces Intel Deal for US to Take 10% Equity Stake

The U.S. government has acquired a 10% stake in Intel (INTC) to aid its turnaround, providing stability for the company’s struggling foundry business amid a weak product roadmap and customer acquisition challenges.

Shares rose more than 5% to $24.73 following the announcement, aligning with President Trump’s national security initiatives including deals with Nvidia (NVDA) and MP Materials (MP) to secure semiconductor and rare earth supplies.

In a significant development for the U.S. semiconductor sector, Intel (INTC) has secured a 10% stake from the government, as announced by President Donald Trump, providing crucial support amid the company’s ongoing challenges. This agreement underscores the administration’s focus on bolstering domestic chip production, particularly as Intel grapples with revitalizing its foundry operations, which have struggled due to a weak product roadmap and difficulties in drawing new customers. Analysts note that this federal involvement could offer Intel the necessary stability to address these issues, building on its established role as a key player in the industry where it has historically led in integrated design and manufacturing, though it now faces intense competition from specialized foundries.

The government’s move comes alongside other strategic interventions in critical technologies, including deals with Nvidia (NVDA) for semiconductors and MP Materials (MP) for rare earths, reflecting a broader policy of pay-for-play arrangements to safeguard supply chains. Trump’s direct engagement, highlighted by his meeting with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan on August 11, emphasizes national security priorities in an era where semiconductors underpin everything from consumer electronics to defense systems. Tan, who assumed leadership in March, inherits a company that posted an $18.8 billion annual loss in 2024 – its first since 1986 – and has not generated positive adjusted free cash flow since 2021, illustrating the depth of the turnaround required.

Complementing the government’s stake, Intel recently received a $2 billion investment from SoftBank Group (SFTBY), signaling strong external confidence in its recovery potential. This capital infusion aligns with efforts to strengthen Intel’s position in advanced manufacturing nodes, where innovations in process technology are essential for regaining market share. Despite these supports, Intel must navigate persistent hurdles in its foundry business, which aims to compete globally by producing chips for third-party clients, a shift from its traditional model.

Market reaction has been positive, with Intel shares rising to an intraday high of $25.05, indicating investor optimism about the combined impact of government backing and private investment. This infusion of resources positions Intel to invest in cutting-edge fabrication facilities and talent acquisition, critical for advancing U.S. technological sovereignty in a field dominated by Asian leaders. The administration’s hands-on approach, including Trump’s earlier call for Tan’s resignation over ties to Chinese firms, highlights the geopolitical tensions influencing corporate strategies, ensuring that Intel’s revival contributes to broader economic and security objectives.

