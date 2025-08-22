Powell Signals September Rate Cut as Economic Outlook Shifts

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a potential September interest rate cut amid shifting economic risks, while stressing that inflation risks remain tilted upward due to visible tariff-related pressures expected to accumulate in coming months.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a potential adjustment in monetary policy during his address at the Jackson Hole symposium, emphasizing that evolving economic risks could prompt a rate cut as early as September. This stance reflects a careful balancing act amid persistent inflationary pressures and emerging vulnerabilities in the labor market, as detailed in a report by YF.

Powell highlighted the Fed’s vigilance on inflation, noting that risks remain tilted upward, particularly with tariff-related pressures becoming evident. He projected these effects to build in the coming months, though with significant uncertainty regarding their scale and schedule. Crucially, he stressed that the central bank would prevent any temporary price surges from escalating into sustained inflation, underscoring a commitment to long-term stability. This perspective aligns with broader historical patterns in Fed policy, where transient shocks, such as those from supply chain disruptions or geopolitical events, have been managed without derailing the 2% inflation target.

In response to Powell’s remarks, market participants adjusted expectations sharply, with data from the CME Group indicating close to 90% probability for a September rate reduction. U.S. stocks rallied significantly, while Treasury yields declined, illustrating the immediate financial market sensitivity to Fed communications. This reaction echoes past instances where forward guidance from the Fed has influenced asset prices, often amplifying volatility in equities and bonds as investors recalibrate portfolios.

On the employment front, Powell described a distinctive equilibrium arising from decelerating labor supply and demand, which heightens downside risks to jobs. He warned that such conditions could swiftly lead to increased layoffs and unemployment if not addressed. Supporting this view, the July employment figures revealed only 73,000 new jobs, compounded by downward revisions that subtracted 250,000 positions from May and June reports. Consequently, monthly job gains averaged a mere 35,000 over the past three months, a pace that falls well short of what’s typically needed to absorb new workforce entrants and signals potential softening in economic momentum. This data resonates with ongoing debates within the Fed, where officials like governors Michelle Bowman and Chris Waller advocated for rate cuts in July, contrasting with views from figures such as Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, who emphasized lingering inflation concerns warranting steady rates.

The Fed’s decision to maintain interest rates between 4.25% and 4.50% at its July 31 meeting underscores this internal divergence, with subsequent public statements from officials revealing varied interpretations of recent data. Powell’s comments also addressed the central bank’s updated policy framework, now emphasizing a direct 2% inflation target measured by annual changes in the price index, rather than an average over time. He reflected on the 2020 framework’s shortcomings, noting that the anticipated moderate inflation overshoot proved moot amid the unanticipated surge that followed. This revision reaffirms the Fed’s dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability, drawing from lessons in post-pandemic recovery where rapid inflation necessitated aggressive rate hikes to restore equilibrium.

President Trump’s ongoing calls for lower rates and his criticism of Powell, culminating in the removal of the Bureau of Labor Statistics head after the July data release, add a layer of political scrutiny to the Fed’s independent deliberations. Overall, Powell’s address positions the Fed to respond flexibly to shifting dynamics, prioritizing data-driven decisions to foster sustainable growth while mitigating risks of economic downturn or entrenched inflation.

