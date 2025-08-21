HPE and CoreWeave Rally on Positive Ratings and Institutional Backing

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares rose 2.73% to $21.62 after Morgan Stanley (MS) upgraded it to ‘Overweight’ with a $28 price target, emphasizing undervalued benefits from the Juniper Networks (JNPR) acquisition, while the company holds a $27.61 billion market cap and is up 1.10% year to date.

In the technology sector, analyst upgrades are spotlighting opportunities amid evolving market dynamics, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and CoreWeave (CRWV) experiencing notable share price gains driven by positive assessments and strategic developments. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares advanced 2.73% to $21.62 in early Thursday trading following an upgrade from Morgan Stanley (MS) to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight,’ accompanied by a raised price target of $28 from $22, as the firm highlights undervalued accretion from the acquisition of Juniper Networks (JNPR) and potential for multiple expansion. With a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has seen a 1.10% increase year to date, though its current price remains below the 52-week high of $24.66 achieved on January 22, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to bolster its portfolio in hybrid cloud and edge computing solutions through strategic integrations like the Juniper Networks deal, which enhances capabilities in secure, AI-native networking.

Shifting focus to artificial intelligence infrastructure, CoreWeave (CRWV) shares climbed 3.47% to $94.73, buoyed by an upgrade from H.C. Wainwright to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a $180 price target set by analyst Kevin Dede, who views the stock’s decline from a record closing high of $183.58 on June 20 as a compelling entry point for investors. Dede emphasized in his research note that without altering estimates, the valuation dip positions CoreWeave for substantial returns toward prior levels, aligning with the company’s role as a key provider of GPU-accelerated cloud services tailored for machine learning and generative AI workloads, where demand continues to surge from enterprises scaling computational needs. Further supporting the upward momentum, quantitative trading firm Jane Street Group revealed a 5.4% stake in CoreWeave, comprising nearly 20 million shares as of August 13 per a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, valued at over $1.8 billion based on Wednesday’s close, underscoring institutional confidence in the $44.71 billion market cap firm’s growth trajectory within the competitive AI ecosystem.

