Palantir Hits Rough Patch: Stock Dips 20% in Longest Slump Since April 2024

has entered bear market territory with shares dropping 3.43% to $152.48, marking a 20% decline from recent highs amid a six-day selling streak, the longest since April 2024. The downturn follows broader market selloffs and a critical report from Citron Research’s Andrew Left, who argues Palantir’s valuation is detached from fundamentals, suggesting a $40 share price based on comparisons to OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation.

Despite the slide, Palantir’s forward P/E ratio of 193 times remains elevated compared to peers, even as the company achieves milestones like its first $1 billion revenue quarter and secures key government contracts in the AI boom.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has entered bear market territory amid a sustained downturn, with shares declining 3.43% to $152.48 in Wednesday’s session. This marks a 20% drop from recent record highs for the $374 billion market cap artificial intelligence software firm, following a six-day streak of heavy selling – the longest such period since April 2024. The stock also closed in correction territory the prior day after a 15% loss from those peaks, reflecting broader market pressures and specific scrutiny on the company’s valuation.

The recent slide intensified after a report from Citron Research’s Andrew Left, who critiqued Palantir as detached from fundamentals. Left suggested that applying the same price-to-revenue multiple as OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation would price Palantir shares at $40, urging investors to exercise discipline despite the company’s achievements. He emphasized that while CEO Alex Karp and his team deserve recognition, Palantir’s pricing already embeds outsized success relative to true AI leaders.

Despite the pullback, Palantir’s forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 193 times, positioning it as notably expensive compared to megacap technology peers. This premium persists even as the company benefits from the AI surge, securing significant government contracts, including those with the Department of Defense. Palantir’s software platforms, such as Foundry and Gotham, enable advanced data integration and analytics, supporting both public sector missions like national security and commercial applications in industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing.

The firm’s momentum this year elevated it into the top 10 U.S. tech companies and among the 20 most valuable U.S. firms overall. Last year, its inclusion in the S&P 500 (SPX) underscored growing institutional confidence. Earlier this month, Palantir achieved a milestone with its first $1 billion revenue quarter, surpassing Wall Street expectations and highlighting robust demand for its AI-driven solutions amid a competitive landscape dominated by cloud giants and specialized AI providers.

