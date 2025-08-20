Intel Eyes Discounted Equity Infusion: Talks With Big Investors Underway

Intel (INTC) is negotiating equity investments at a discounted price from multiple large investors, including beyond a recent $2 billion infusion from SoftBank, to fund its manufacturing expansion amid challenges in AI semiconductors and declining market share.

The company's stock dropped over 7% to an intraday low of $23.33, while U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick insisted on an equity stake for CHIPS Act funds, viewing unrestricted grants as potentially dilutive.

Under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, appointed in March after Pat Gelsinger’s ousting, Intel faces ongoing turnaround efforts, including scrutiny from President Trump that eased post-White House discussions, as it competes with rivals like TSMC (TSM) and AMD (AMD) in critical technology supply chains.

Intel (INTC) is actively engaging with multiple large investors to secure an equity infusion at a discounted valuation, according to sources familiar with the discussions who spoke to CNBC’s David Faber. This move comes as the company seeks additional capital beyond a recent $2 billion injection from SoftBank, amid efforts to fund its manufacturing expansion and address customer demands in the semiconductor space. Intel has faced persistent challenges, including years of declining sales and a reduced market share, particularly as it has lagged in capitalizing on the surge in demand for advanced semiconductors driven by artificial intelligence applications.

The company’s stock experienced a sharp decline of more than 7% on Tuesday, reaching an intraday low of $23.33, reversing gains from earlier in the week that were fueled by the SoftBank investment and speculation about potential U.S. government support. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized on CNBC that any allocation of CHIPS Act funds to Intel should involve the government receiving an equity stake, highlighting a shift toward conditional assistance rather than unrestricted grants. Faber noted that converting such funds into equity could prove dilutive and unhelpful for Intel, as the chipmaker requires non-dilutive capital to build out facilities that align with future customer needs.

In its turnaround strategy, Intel has invested heavily in establishing a foundry business, though it has not yet landed a major customer to anchor this initiative. Leadership transitions have also marked this period, with Lip-Bu Tan appointed as CEO in March following the removal of Pat Gelsinger in December. Tan’s tenure drew scrutiny when President Donald Trump publicly urged his resignation two weeks ago, citing conflicts of interest, though tensions eased after Tan’s White House visit to address his background.

As a cornerstone of the global semiconductor industry, Intel has historically dominated in CPU design and manufacturing, but recent competitive pressures from rivals like TSMC (TSM) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have intensified its need for strategic funding and innovation. The CHIPS Act, aimed at bolstering domestic chip production, represents a critical opportunity, yet the equity-for-funds debate underscores broader policy considerations for national security and economic resilience in technology supply chains. Intel’s pursuit of diverse investor partnerships reflects a pragmatic response to these dynamics, positioning the company to potentially regain momentum in high-growth areas like AI infrastructure.

