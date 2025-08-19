Viking Therapeutics Stock Crashes 40% as Weight-Loss Pill Faces Major Setback

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) shares plunged over 40% in early trading after phase 2 results for its oral weight-loss drug VK2735 revealed a 28% patient dropout rate over 13 weeks, primarily from gastrointestinal issues like 58% nausea and 25% vomiting, though 99% of adverse events were mild.

shares plunged over 40% in early trading after phase 2 results for its oral weight-loss drug VK2735 revealed a 28% patient dropout rate over 13 weeks, primarily from gastrointestinal issues like 58% nausea and 25% vomiting, though 99% of adverse events were mild. The drug demonstrated a 12.2% body weight loss, or 26.6 pounds on average, compared to 1.3% or 2.9 pounds for placebo, but analysts viewed the data as inferior to Eli Lilly’s (LLY) orforglipron, which achieved 12.4% loss or 27.3 pounds over 72 weeks with a 25% dropout.

In response, Eli Lilly stock rose about 2% to $711.49 and Novo Nordisk (NVO) increased more than 1% to $54.32, underscoring competitive pressures in developing tolerable oral obesity treatments.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) experienced a sharp decline of more than 42% in its stock price during early trading on Tuesday, triggered by phase 2 trial data for its oral weight-loss drug VK2735 that revealed a 28% patient discontinuation rate over 13 weeks. The trial highlighted gastrointestinal side effects as the primary issue, with 58% of participants on the drug reporting nausea against 48% on placebo, and a quarter noting vomiting, though 99% of adverse events were classified as mild. Despite these challenges, the treatment demonstrated efficacy, yielding a 12.2% body weight reduction, or an average of 26.6 pounds, compared to 1.3% or 2.9 pounds for placebo after once-daily dosing.

This development intensifies scrutiny in the competitive landscape for oral obesity therapies, where Viking aims to challenge established players like Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), whose orforglipron showed a 12.4% weight loss, or 27.3 pounds, in phase 3 trials over 72 weeks but also faced a 25% dropout at the highest dose. Analysts have pointed out that Viking’s shorter trial duration amplifies concerns over tolerability, with Mizuho’s Jared Holz noting the data appear inferior across metrics, positioning Eli Lilly’s longer-term results more favorably in direct comparisons. The obesity drug sector, dominated by injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists that have transformed treatment paradigms by addressing not only weight management but also related conditions like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular risks, now sees heightened interest in pill formulations for improved patient adherence and market accessibility.

Market reactions reflected these dynamics, as Eli Lilly shares climbed about 2% to $711.49, signaling investor confidence in its pipeline, while Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), a leader in the space with its semaglutide-based products, advanced more than 1% to $54.32. Viking’s setback underscores the hurdles in developing oral alternatives that balance efficacy with side effect profiles, a critical factor as pharmaceutical firms race to capture shares in a global market projected to expand significantly due to rising obesity prevalence and demand for non-invasive options. The results may prompt reevaluation of trial designs and patient support strategies to mitigate dropouts, ensuring that promising candidates like VK2735 can progress toward regulatory approval and commercialization.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.