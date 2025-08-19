Intel Receives $2 Billion Lifeline from SoftBank

SoftBank (SFTBY) has invested $2 billion in Intel (INTC) at $23 per share, securing a 2% stake and becoming the fifth-largest shareholder, boosting Intel’s stock by 6% in premarket hours trading to $25.

Intel, under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, continues to struggle with missing the AI semiconductor boom and lacking major foundry customers, following a 60% stock decline last year despite an 18% rise this year.

This deal aligns with SoftBank’s growing influence in chips and AI, including its $32 billion Arm (ARM) acquisition now valued at $150 billion, a $6.5 billion Ampere buy, and major investments in OpenAI and the $100 billion Stargate project.

SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) has committed $2 billion to Intel Corp. (INTC), purchasing shares at $23 each in a move that underscores growing confidence in the U.S. chipmaker’s potential amid its ongoing challenges. This infusion positions SoftBank as the fifth-largest shareholder with approximately a 2% stake, based on current market data. Intel’s stock, which ended regular trading at $23.66, climbed 6% in premarket hours to reach $25, reflecting immediate market optimism.

The deal arrives at a pivotal moment for Intel, which has grappled with missing out on the surge in demand for advanced semiconductors driven by artificial intelligence applications. Despite heavy expenditures to build out its manufacturing operations, the company has not yet landed a major client for its foundry services, prompting a cautious stance on further capital outlays until orders materialize. Intel’s shares plummeted 60% over the previous year, marking the steepest decline in its over 50 years as a publicly traded entity, though they have rebounded 18% so far this year.

Leadership transitions have also shaped Intel’s trajectory, with CEO Lip-Bu Tan assuming the role in March following the departure of Pat Gelsinger in December. Tan, who has a long-standing professional relationship with SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, highlighted the endorsement, noting their decades of collaboration. This investment aligns with broader geopolitical considerations, as Intel remains the sole U.S.-based producer of cutting-edge chips, drawing attention from policymakers in Washington. Recent discussions include Tan’s meeting with President Donald Trump, amid speculation that the government might acquire an equity position to bolster domestic semiconductor capabilities.

SoftBank’s involvement extends its influence in the semiconductor and AI sectors, where it has built a formidable portfolio. Its 2016 acquisition of Arm Holdings plc (ARM) for $32 billion has proven prescient, with the chip designer’s valuation now approaching $150 billion; Arm’s technology underpins systems from Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) used in data center infrastructure. Building on this, SoftBank revealed intentions in March to buy Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion, further expanding its design expertise.

Beyond chips, SoftBank has deepened ties in AI ecosystems. In January, it joined forces with OpenAI and Oracle Corp. (ORCL) for the Stargate initiative, pledging an initial $100 billion that could scale to $500 billion over four years to develop AI infrastructure. Shortly after, SoftBank spearheaded a record-setting $40 billion funding round for OpenAI in March.

Son emphasized the strategic rationale, pointing to the anticipated growth in U.S. advanced chip production and Intel’s central role in that expansion. This partnership not only provides Intel with vital capital but also signals SoftBank’s bet on revitalizing American manufacturing leadership in a field dominated by global competition from players like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) and Samsung Electronics. Intel’s foundry ambitions, if realized through key contracts, could diversify supply chains and reduce reliance on overseas production, aligning with national security priorities. Meanwhile, SoftBank’s aggressive dealmaking continues to leverage its vast resources – stemming from successes in telecom and investment funds – to shape the future of technology hardware and software integration.

