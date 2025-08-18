Foxconn Moves Beyond Apple: Taiwan Tech Sector Finds New Growth in AI Servers

Foxconn has shifted its revenue focus, with cloud and networking products, including AI servers for Nvidia (NVDA), now accounting for 41% of total revenue in the second quarter, surpassing the 35% from consumer electronics like iPhones.

has shifted its revenue focus, with cloud and networking products, including AI servers for Nvidia (NVDA), now accounting for 41% of total revenue in the second quarter, surpassing the 35% from consumer electronics like iPhones. Chairman Young Liu’s diversification strategy since 2019 emphasizes AI servers, leveraging early investments and partnerships dating back to 2002, resulting in a nearly 40% market share in AI and general-purpose servers.

The company anticipates over 170% year-on-year growth in AI server revenue for the third quarter, supported by new factories in Texas and Mexico aligned with Nvidia’s $500 billion U.S. investment plan.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., has transformed its revenue structure amid the surging demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, with its cloud and networking segment now outpacing traditional consumer electronics. According to Reuters, in the second quarter, cloud and networking products, including AI servers for key client Nvidia (NVDA), contributed 41% to total revenue, while smart consumer devices like iPhones for Apple (AAPL) made up 35%. This marks a notable departure from 2021, when consumer electronics represented 54% of revenue, highlighting the company’s strategic pivot away from overdependence on smartphones.

Investors have long flagged Foxconn’s heavy exposure to the maturing iPhone market as a vulnerability, given the slowdown in demand growth since the product’s debut almost two decades ago. To mitigate this, Chairman Young Liu, who assumed leadership in 2019, has prioritized diversification into areas such as AI servers, electric vehicles, and semiconductors. Although EVs and chips have not yet significantly boosted the top line, the AI server business stands out as a success, built on early investments predating the widespread attention sparked by technologies like ChatGPT in late 2022.

Foxconn’s position as Nvidia’s largest server manufacturer stems from a deep-rooted partnership, including production of reference designs for graphics cards starting around 2002 and general-purpose servers for data centers from about 2009. This history has enabled the company to achieve a market share of nearly 40% in both general-purpose and AI servers globally. Analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities, attribute this to Foxconn’s proactive approach, which involves meeting stringent quality standards, spreading operations across multiple sites, and advancing vertical integration. Kuo notes the firm’s readiness to invest early in projects, as seen in past commitments to Apple and now Nvidia, fostering long-term collaborations.

Further illustrating this commitment, Foxconn is developing facilities in Houston, Texas, and Mexico to produce AI servers, aligning with Nvidia’s $500 billion U.S. investment plan. Looking ahead, the company anticipates AI server revenue to expand by more than 170% year-on-year in the third quarter, underscoring the momentum in this segment.

It goes without saying that Foxconn’s evolution reflects broader trends in Taiwan’s tech sector, where manufacturers are leveraging precision engineering expertise to capitalize on the AI data center explosion. Nvidia’s dominance in GPU technology has created a ripple effect, positioning assemblers like Foxconn as critical enablers in the supply chain for hyperscale computing. This shift not only reduces risks tied to consumer cycles but also aligns with global demands for efficient, scalable infrastructure supporting machine learning and generative AI applications.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.