Analyst Urges Gov’t Action to Save Intel and Secure National Security

argues that U.S. government intervention in Intel Corporation (INTC) is essential for national security to reduce reliance on foreign chipmakers like Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), with the Trump administration considering taking a stake using CHIPS Act funds. Intel has received $7.9 billion from the Department of Commerce and roughly $3 billion for the Pentagon’s Secure Enclave program under the CHIPS Act, amid its long-standing challenges, prompting calls for government equity to provide unfair advantages and revive the company.

The developments led to Intel shares rallying nearly 7% to $25.53, marking the best week in over 25 years, while references to AI risks from leaders like Sam Altman and Mark Zuckerberg, plus CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s White House meeting, underscore the urgency for domestic control over critical technologies.

Intel’s challenges have persisted despite numerous opportunities over decades to adapt and innovate, leading to calls for decisive action. Luria highlighted that government involvement would provide Intel with unfair advantages, justifying a claim on a portion of the business in return. This perspective aligns with broader industry concerns, where the semiconductor sector’s vulnerabilities have been exposed by supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. For instance, Intel has already benefited from substantial funding under the CHIPS Act, receiving $7.9 billion from the Department of Commerce and roughly $3 billion for the Pentagon’s Secure Enclave program. Discussions within the administration include leveraging these funds further to structure the intervention, potentially transforming Intel into a more resilient player in the global market.

The market response to these developments has been notably positive, with Intel shares surging nearly 7% to $25.53 in Friday trading, positioning the stock for its strongest weekly performance in more than 25 years. This rally underscores investor confidence in government-backed revival efforts, especially as Intel seeks to reclaim leadership in chip fabrication against dominant overseas competitors. My knowledge of the semiconductor landscape reveals that Intel’s historical dominance in CPU design has waned due to manufacturing delays and competitive pressures from foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor, which excels in producing cutting-edge nodes essential for AI and defense applications. Samsung, similarly, has advanced in memory and logic chips, further highlighting the urgency for U.S. self-sufficiency.

Adding to the discourse, Luria referenced statements from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who have warned that the advent of superintelligent AI could mirror risks akin to nuclear proliferation. This underscores the imperative for direct government oversight to ensure that foundational technologies like semiconductors remain under domestic control, rather than outsourcing critical components. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s recent meeting with Trump at the White House, following calls for his resignation over alleged China ties, further intensifies scrutiny on leadership and strategic alignment. Ultimately, Luria’s assertion that the U.S. cannot depend on external sources for elements as crucial as those in its defense arsenal reinforces the national security rationale, positioning government equity in Intel as a pragmatic pathway to fortify the nation’s technological edge.

