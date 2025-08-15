Applied Materials Shares Sink 14% After Earnings

Applied Materials (AMAT) shares plummeted 13.44% to $162.94 in premarket trading due to a disappointing sales and profit forecast amid U.S.-China trade tensions, potentially erasing over $22 billion in market value from $151.06 billion.

The company projected fourth-quarter revenue at $6.70 billion, below the $7.33 billion analyst estimate, with China accounting for 35% of recent sales emerging as a key risk factor alongside weakened demand from foundry customers.

Despite third-quarter revenue rising 8% to $7.30 billion and beating expectations, peers like KLA Corp (KLAC) and Lam Research (LRCX) saw shares drop over 5%, while AMAT trades at a lower 19 times forward earnings compared to competitors.

Applied Materials (AMAT) faces mounting pressures from U.S.-China trade tensions, with its shares dropping 13.44% to $162.94 in premarket trading amid a weaker-than-expected outlook that underscores broader vulnerabilities in the semiconductor equipment sector. As a leading provider of manufacturing tools essential for producing advanced chips used in everything from consumer electronics to data centers, the company has highlighted how export restrictions and tariffs are disrupting demand, particularly from China, which represented 35% of its sales in the recent quarter. This exposure amplifies risks for suppliers like Applied Materials, where policy shifts can rapidly alter order flows and investment cycles in an industry reliant on global supply chains and high-capital expenditures.

The company’s guidance for fourth-quarter revenue at $6.70 billion, with a variance of plus or minus $500 million, fell short of the $7.33 billion anticipated by analysts, signaling potential slowdowns tied to erratic spending from key foundry customers and geopolitical volatility. Profit projections also lagged behind estimates, contributing to investor unease and a projected erosion of more than $22 billion in market value from the prior close of $151.06 billion if the decline persists. CEO Gary Dickerson emphasized reduced visibility and wide-ranging implications for the sector during discussions, pointing to a dynamic policy environment that echoes challenges seen across the industry, including at peers like ASML Holding (ASML), which has similarly flagged uncertainties.

In contrast to the forward-looking concerns, Applied Materials reported third-quarter revenue growth of 8% to $7.30 billion, surpassing the $7.22 billion expected, demonstrating resilience in core operations despite headwinds. This performance aligns with the company’s role in enabling cutting-edge processes like extreme ultraviolet lithography and advanced deposition, technologies critical for scaling chip production amid rising demand for AI and high-performance computing. However, analysts at Deutsche Bank noted that volatility in China is obscuring earnings potential, both from geopolitical and cyclical perspectives, while J.P. Morgan’s Harlan Sur suggested the demand softness reflects timing issues rather than deeper structural problems.

The ripple effects extended to competitors, with KLA Corp (KLAC) and Lam Research (LRCX) each experiencing share declines exceeding 5%, as the sector grapples with similar dependencies on Chinese chipmakers whose spending has softened under trade pressures. KLA Corp, focused on inspection and metrology tools, had previously indicated expectations of reduced demand due to these tensions. Valuation metrics further illustrate Applied Materials’ position, trading at 19 times forward earnings estimates, compared to ASML Holding’s 26.04 times, Lam Research’s 23.56 times, and KLA Corp’s 26.82 times, potentially indicating a relative discount amid the uncertainty.

Year-to-date, Applied Materials shares have advanced 15.7%, outpacing the Nasdaq’s 12.5% rise and the S&P 500’s nearly 10% gain, reflecting optimism around long-term growth drivers in semiconductors. Yet, the current downturn highlights the sector’s sensitivity to international relations, where U.S. restrictions on technology transfers aim to curb advancements in strategic areas but inadvertently strain suppliers’ revenues. As the industry navigates these challenges, companies like Applied Materials continue to invest in innovation to support the global push toward more efficient and powerful chips, though near-term forecasts suggest caution for investors monitoring trade developments.

