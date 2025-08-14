Intel Surges as U.S. Mulls Strategic Stake

The Trump administration is considering acquiring a stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) to fund its Ohio factory expansions, emphasizing U.S. semiconductor manufacturing amid national security concerns.

Intel’s shares rose 7.38% to $23.86 in regular trading and gained another 4.11% after hours, contributing to a 19% year-to-date increase following a 60% decline in 2024.

Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Intel faces challenges in its foundry business and AI chip market share, while the government has intervened in similar deals involving Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), MP Materials (MP), and U.S. Steel (X).

Amid growing efforts by the U.S. government to bolster domestic semiconductor production, Intel Corporation (INTC) has emerged as a focal point in discussions about national security and technological independence. Reports indicate that the Trump administration is exploring the possibility of acquiring a stake in the company to support its ongoing factory expansions, particularly in Ohio. This potential investment aligns with broader policies aimed at enhancing U.S.-based manufacturing of advanced chips, where Intel stands as the sole American firm capable of producing the most cutting-edge semiconductors on domestic soil.

The news triggered a significant market response, with Intel shares closing at $23.86 after a 7.38% gain during regular trading hours, followed by an additional 4.11% rise in after-hours activity. This surge contributes to the stock’s 19% increase so far this year, a stark rebound from its 60% decline in 2024, which marked the company’s most challenging period on record. Intel’s struggles have been compounded by its inability to capture substantial market share in artificial intelligence chips, even as it invests heavily in its foundry operations designed to produce semiconductors for third-party clients.

Despite these efforts, Intel’s foundry division has not yet landed a major customer, a milestone essential for building credibility and attracting further business. Earlier this year, under the leadership of CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who assumed the role amid these challenges, the company announced adjustments to its expansion plans, including the cancellation of facilities in Germany and Poland, alongside a slowdown in Ohio developments and heightened scrutiny of expenditures. Tan’s recent visit to the White House followed President Donald Trump’s public suggestion that he resign due to alleged ties to China – a claim Intel has countered by affirming Tan’s commitment to U.S. interests. While the company has emphasized its continued collaboration with the administration, it has so far avoided commenting on speculation regarding government involvement.

This scenario reflects a pattern of increasing federal intervention in key industries under the current administration. For instance, the government recently imposed measures to claim 15% of specific chip sales to China by Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). Similarly, the Pentagon secured a $400 million equity position in MP Materials Corp. (MP), a rare-earth mining operation, and obtained a “golden share” in United States Steel Corporation (X) as part of its acquisition by Nippon Steel Corporation (NPSCY). President Trump has consistently advocated for repatriating high-tech production, highlighting the strategic importance of reducing reliance on foreign entities like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF), both of which maintain U.S. facilities but are headquartered abroad.

Intel’s unique position in the semiconductor ecosystem highlights just how high the stakes are – these chips power everything from smartphones to defense systems. Historically, the U.S. has lagged behind Asian leaders in foundry capabilities, which has spurred efforts like the CHIPS Act to boost domestic investment and close the gap. While Intel navigates these dynamics, securing government backing could provide the financial stability needed to advance its Ohio projects and potentially draw in those elusive major foundry clients, ultimately strengthening America’s technological sovereignty.

