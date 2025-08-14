Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Rockets After Google Joins $3.7B Deal

TeraWulf (WULF) secured two 10-year AI hosting deals with Fluidstack at its Lake Mariner facility, valued at $3.7 billion with potential extensions to $8.7 billion, featuring 85% net operating income margins and annual escalators, while project costs range from $8-$10 million per megawatt.

TeraWulf (WULF) has secured two substantial 10-year AI hosting agreements with Fluidstack at its Lake Mariner facility, valued at approximately $3.7 billion, with provisions for two five-year extensions that could elevate total revenue to around $8.7 billion under a modified gross lease structure featuring annual escalators. This arrangement positions TeraWulf to achieve expected site net operating income margins of 85%, translating to roughly $315 million annually, while the total project cost is estimated at $8-$10 million per megawatt of critical IT load, highlighting efficient capital deployment in the expanding AI infrastructure sector. Alphabet (GOOGL), operating through Google, will provide a $1.8 billion backstop for Fluidstack‘s lease obligations to support project-related debt and acquire an approximately 8% equity stake in TeraWulf via 41 million warrants, underscoring Google’s strategic investments in scalable computing resources to fuel its cloud and AI ambitions amid intensifying competition in data center capacity.

The deals grant TeraWulf a 30-day exclusivity period for the CB-5 expansion at Lake Mariner, encompassing 160 megawatts, which aligns with the company’s pivot from cryptocurrency mining to high-performance computing hosting, a move that capitalizes on existing power agreements and infrastructure to meet surging demand for AI training and inference workloads. In the broader context of the industry, such partnerships reflect a growing convergence between energy-intensive operations and AI-driven enterprises, where firms like TeraWulf leverage hydroelectric and other sustainable power sources at sites like Lake Mariner to offer cost-effective, large-scale hosting solutions that attract cloud providers seeking to optimize for performance and reliability. Shares of the $2.14 billion market cap company surged 42.67% to $7.79 in early Thursday trading, signaling investor enthusiasm for the revenue potential and strategic alliances that enhance TeraWulf’s position in the AI ecosystem.

