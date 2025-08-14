Wholesale Prices Climb 0.9% in July, Outpacing Expectations

Producer prices in July surged 0.9% monthly and 3.3% annually, exceeding forecasts and marking the highest annual rate since February, with core prices rising 0.6% monthly – the most since March 2022 – and 3.3% yearly.

This data, following in-line consumer price figures showing 3.1% annual inflation above the Fed’s 2% target, suggests businesses may pass on costs like tariffs to consumers, leading to stock futures declines.

Amid expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts next month, Chair Jay Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole speech on August 22 is anticipated to detail the case for monetary easing this fall.

Inflation pressures at the producer level intensified in July, with the Producer Price Index climbing 0.9% from the previous month, surpassing the anticipated 0.2% rise and marking a significant acceleration. Annually, producer prices advanced 3.3%, the highest rate since February, while core producer prices, stripping out food, energy, and trade services, surged 0.6% monthly – the most substantial increase since March 2022 – and 3.3% yearly, also the peak since February. These figures, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, indicate that businesses are facing heightened cost inputs, which could cascade through the economy as companies appear poised to transfer these expenses to end-users rather than absorbing them, particularly in light of potential tariff impacts.

This producer-side uptick follows consumer price data from two days prior, where the July Consumer Price Index aligned closely with expectations but showed core inflation hitting a six-month high, with overall consumer prices up 3.1% annually from 2.9% the month before, remaining above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Producer prices capture shifts in costs for goods and services from the sellers’ viewpoint, contrasting with consumer prices that reflect buyer experiences, highlighting a potential transmission of inflationary forces from supply chains to households. Stock futures declined in response to the producer data, underscoring market sensitivity to these developments amid broader economic signals.

As Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell prepares for his address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on August 22, where he is anticipated to articulate the rationale for initiating interest rate reductions this fall, recent labor market indicators and endorsements from Fed officials have solidified expectations for a near-certain rate cut next month. The interplay between persistent inflation metrics and softening employment data underscores the central bank’s challenge in balancing price stability with economic growth, with producer price surprises potentially influencing the pace and magnitude of monetary policy adjustments in an environment where global trade dynamics, including tariffs, continue to exert upward pressure on costs.

