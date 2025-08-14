Oracle to Resell Google’s Gemini AI in Major Cloud Collaboration

Oracle (ORCL) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) have partnered to integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into Oracle’s cloud services and enterprise applications, enabling developers and businesses to generate multimodal content and pay via existing Oracle cloud credits.

Amid the announcement, Oracle implemented unspecified job cuts in its cloud infrastructure unit across the US and India, with ORCL shares slightly up in premarket trading after a prior decline, and GOOG/GOOGL shares flat.

Oracle (ORCL) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) have announced a partnership that integrates Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models into Oracle’s cloud computing services and enterprise applications, enhancing options for developers and businesses. This collaboration allows software developers to access Gemini for generating text, video, images, and audio directly through Oracle’s cloud infrastructure. Enterprises relying on Oracle’s tools for financial management, human resources, and supply chain operations can now incorporate Google’s AI models within those systems, streamlining workflows and innovation. Payment for these Google technologies will occur via Oracle’s existing cloud credit system, simplifying adoption for customers without introducing new billing complexities. Financial terms between the two companies remain undisclosed.

This deal aligns with Oracle’s broader approach of providing diverse AI choices to its clientele, rather than exclusively promoting proprietary solutions. It follows a comparable agreement Oracle established with xAI in June, underscoring the company’s commitment to an open ecosystem in the competitive cloud market. For Alphabet, parent of Google, the partnership bolsters its cloud division’s expansion by broadening Gemini’s availability and attracting corporate users from competitors like Microsoft (MSFT). Google’s cloud efforts have increasingly focused on AI-driven services to challenge market leaders, leveraging advancements in multimodal models that handle various data types efficiently.

Amid this strategic progress, Oracle has implemented job reductions in its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure unit, affecting operations in the United States and India. The exact number of positions eliminated has not been specified, but the cuts target the rapidly expanding cloud business, as reported by industry sources. Such adjustments reflect ongoing optimizations in the tech sector, where companies balance growth investments with operational efficiency amid fluctuating demand for cloud resources.

Market reactions have been mixed. Oracle shares edged up less than one percent in Thursday’s premarket trading to $245.30, following a 3.81% decline in the prior session. Alphabet remained flat in the premarket at $201.97, indicating investor caution amid broader economic signals. These movements occur as both firms navigate a landscape where AI integration drives cloud adoption, with Oracle’s multicloud strategy positioning it as a versatile provider and Google’s AI prowess aiming to capture greater enterprise share.

