Tom Lee Sees Ethereum as the Biggest Macro Trade for the Next 10 – 15 Years

Ethereum (ETH-USD) prices surged up to 6% to above $4,700 per token on Wednesday, approaching its 2021 record, fueled by Wall Street bullishness on its role in hosting crypto projects and stablecoins.

prices surged up to 6% to above $4,700 per token on Wednesday, approaching its 2021 record, fueled by Wall Street bullishness on its role in hosting crypto projects and stablecoins. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee views Ethereum as the top macro trade for the next 10-15 years, projecting prices up to $15,000 by year-end, amid a 50% rise since the GENIUS Act and SEC’s Project Crypto enhanced regulatory clarity.

views Ethereum as the top macro trade for the next 10-15 years, projecting prices up to $15,000 by year-end, amid a 50% rise since the GENIUS Act and SEC’s Project Crypto enhanced regulatory clarity. Corporate adoption grows with firms like BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) planning $20 billion in stock sales to acquire 5% of global ETH, boosting its shares 80% in five days, outpacing Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) weekly 5.6% gain.

Ethereum (ETH-USD) prices have surged to near-record territory, climbing as much as 6% to above $4,700 per token on Wednesday, driven by heightened Wall Street optimism surrounding the cryptocurrency’s foundational role in digital asset ecosystems. Fundstrat’s head of research, Tom Lee, emphasized in a note that Ethereum represents the premier macro investment opportunity for the next 10-15 years, citing its dominance in hosting the majority of Wall Street crypto projects and stablecoins, which are digital tokens pegged to assets like the US dollar. This bullish sentiment is further amplified by recent regulatory developments, including the GENIUS Act becoming law last month to establish safeguards for the stablecoin sector, and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Project Crypto initiative aimed at updating the agency’s framework and providing explicit guidelines for the digital asset industry.

Ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, has climbed over 50% since the GENIUS Act took effect, far outpacing Bitcoin’s (BTC‑USD) 12% gain in the same period. Fueling the rally are investor bets – backed by Fundstrat projections – that Ethereum could reach $15,000 by year‑end. Corporate interest in accumulating Ethereum mirrors strategies seen with Bitcoin holdings, exemplified by companies like Strategy (MSTR), as entities seek to integrate cryptocurrencies into their treasuries for long-term value preservation amid evolving market dynamics. For instance, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, disclosed plans on Tuesday to raise up to $20 billion through stock sales to bolster its Ethereum reserves, targeting ownership of 5% of the global outstanding tokens, which propelled its shares up more than 10% to $68.81 and contributed to an 80% increase over the past five days.

Ethereum’s blockchain serves as a critical infrastructure layer for decentralized applications, smart contracts, and non-fungible tokens, fostering innovation in areas such as decentralized finance and tokenization of real-world assets, which have attracted institutional capital and underscored its scalability advantages following upgrades like the transition to proof-of-stake. Regulatory clarity from initiatives like those mentioned can mitigate uncertainties that have historically constrained mainstream adoption, potentially unlocking further capital inflows into Ethereum-based projects and enhancing network security through increased staking participation. As the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap – $566 billion as of last check – Ethereum’s performance often correlates with broader market trends, yet its unique utility in supporting layer-2 solutions and interoperability protocols positions it for sustained growth in a maturing digital economy.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.