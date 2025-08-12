Peter Thiel’s 7.5% Stake Ignites 230% Rally in 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) shares surged over 230% to an intraday high of $12.74 on Tuesday, following an 11% gain at Monday’s close and a 60% overnight spike, driven by a 7.5% stake acquisition by an investor group including Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal (PYPL) and Palantir (PLTR).

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) experienced a dramatic stock surge, soaring over 230% to an intraday high of $12.74 on Tuesday, driven by a new SEC disclosure revealing that billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal (PYPL) and Palantir (PLTR), is part of an investor group holding a 7.5% stake in the company. This followed a robust 11% gain at Monday’s close and a nearly 60% spike in overnight trading, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for the company’s bold pivot to a cryptocurrency-focused strategy. The firm, rebranding as ETHZilla Corporation, is transitioning from its biotech roots to become a leading Ethereum treasury vehicle, a move that aligns with the growing trend of corporate adoption of digital assets to diversify balance sheets and generate yield.

The company’s strategic shift, announced in late July, centers on leveraging Ethereum (ETH) as a core treasury asset, with plans to optimize returns through decentralized finance (DeFi) strategies. On Monday, 180 Life Sciences disclosed the sale of $156 million in senior secured convertible notes due 2028 to an institutional investor, following a $425 million private placement closed earlier. These funds are earmarked primarily for acquiring Ethereum, investing in yield-bearing assets, and supporting the company’s expansion into iGaming operations, while also monetizing its legacy biotech intellectual property. The involvement of Thiel, a prominent figure in tech and crypto investment, underscores the market’s confidence in ETHZilla’s vision to become a benchmark for on-chain treasury management, with Electric Capital managing its yield-generation program to outperform traditional ETH staking.

Thiel’s investment in 180 Life Sciences marks his second significant bet on Ethereum-focused corporate treasuries, having reported a 9% stake in BitMine Immersion (BMNR) in mid-July, which holds approximately $5 billion in ETH, making it the largest corporate Ethereum holder. The biotech-turned-crypto firm’s aggressive capital raises, totaling $581 million, position it to amass substantial ETH reserves, with 82,186 ETH already acquired, valued at approximately $349 million at a price of $4,431 per ETH. This pivot reflects a broader shift among public companies exploring cryptocurrencies as a hedge against inflation and a source of innovative financial strategies, though it carries risks tied to Ethereum’s price volatility and regulatory uncertainties. As 180 Life Sciences navigates this transformation, Thiel’s backing and the company’s substantial capital influx signal a high-stakes bet on Ethereum’s role in reshaping corporate finance.

