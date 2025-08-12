Inflation Hits Six-Month High, Fueling Tariff-Driven Price Worries

Core inflation rose 3.1% annually in July, up from 2.9% in June and above economists’ 3.0% forecast, with a 0.3% monthly increase driven by tariff-related price hikes in goods, marking the largest gain in six months.

Headline CPI held steady at 2.7% year over year, below the expected 2.8%, with a 0.2% monthly rise tempered by lower gasoline prices and softer food inflation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

President Trump’s tariffs, including 30% on Chinese imports, 50% on steel and aluminum, and 25% on foreign cars, are fueling inflationary pressures, potentially pushing core inflation to 3.7% by year-end as businesses pass costs to consumers.

Inflation in the United States showed signs of persistence in July, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday highlighting the growing impact of President Trump’s tariffs on consumer costs. The headline CPI rose 2.7% year over year, aligning with June’s figure but falling short of economists’ expectations of a 2.8% increase, signaling a complex interplay of price pressures across the economy. Monthly, the CPI increased by 0.2%, a slowdown from June’s 0.3% rise, driven primarily by declining gasoline prices and a slight easing in food inflation, which provided some relief to consumers grappling with higher costs in other areas.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy components to better gauge underlying trends, painted a more concerning picture, climbing 3.1% annually in July, up from 2.9% in June and surpassing economists’ forecasts of 3.0%. On a monthly basis, core prices advanced 0.3%, outpacing June’s 0.2% increase and marking the largest gain in six months. This uptick reflects the mounting influence of tariffs, which have driven up prices for goods such as apparel, footwear, and household furnishings, as businesses increasingly pass on the costs of import duties to consumers. The effective U.S. tariff rate, now estimated at 15% to 20% compared to less than 3% in January, continues to reshape pricing dynamics, with recent levies on Chinese imports (30%), steel and aluminum (50%), and foreign cars (25%) contributing to the inflationary pressure.

The July CPI report underscores the broader economic challenges posed by trade policies, as tariffs disrupt supply chains and elevate costs for both businesses and households. Economists note that while retailers initially absorbed some of these costs or relied on pre-tariff inventories, these strategies are waning, leading to more pronounced price increases for consumers. The Federal Reserve, tasked with maintaining inflation near its 2% target, faces a delicate balancing act, as rising core inflation complicates expectations for a potential September rate cut, with markets pricing in an 92% chance of a 0.25% reduction, per the CME FedWatch Tool. As trade developments evolve, including new tariffs imposed on August 7 targeting over 60 countries, the inflationary impact is expected to intensify, potentially pushing headline inflation higher. This report, coupled with ongoing trade tensions, signals a critical juncture for policymakers navigating a landscape of rising prices and economic uncertainty.

