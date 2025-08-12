Intel Stock Up 4% After Trump Meeting, But Needs More for Turnaround

Intel (INTC) shares rose nearly 4% to $21.40 in premarket trading, following a 3.51% gain the previous day, as CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s meeting with President Trump eased concerns after Trump’s earlier call for Tan’s resignation, with another meeting planned next week.

shares rose nearly 4% to $21.40 in premarket trading, following a 3.51% gain the previous day, as CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s meeting with President Trump eased concerns after Trump’s earlier call for Tan’s resignation, with another meeting planned next week. Tan aims to keep Intel’s chip-manufacturing business intact and secure major customers for its 18A or 14A processes, amid competition from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and criticism over delays in Intel’s $28 billion Ohio project.

Former CEO Craig Barrett suggested that major tech firms like Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOGL) invest $5 billion each in Intel for stakes and chip supply, a move that may require political support to counter TSMC’s growing U.S. presence.

Intel (INTC) shares climbed nearly 4% to $21.40 in premarket trading on Tuesday, building on a 3.5% gain from the previous day, as investors responded positively to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday. The discussions, described as constructive by Intel, appear to have eased tensions following Trump’s earlier demand for Tan’s resignation over alleged ties to Chinese firms, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for next week. The market’s optimism reflects hope that Tan can leverage this dialogue to position Intel as a cornerstone of the Trump administration’s push to revitalize U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, a critical sector for national security and economic competitiveness.

Tan’s strategy emphasizes retaining Intel’s chip-manufacturing operations within the company, rejecting proposals to spin off its foundry business, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal. This approach aligns with the administration’s focus on domestic production but hinges on securing major external customers for Intel’s advanced 18A or future 14A manufacturing processes. The company, a beneficiary of over $8 billion in CHIPS Act funding, faces pressure to deliver on its $28 billion Ohio semiconductor project, which has drawn criticism from Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno for delays. Moreno’s call for Tan’s resignation underscores the political stakes, as Intel competes with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), which is expanding its Arizona facilities.

The path forward for Intel remains challenging, despite the stock’s recent uptick. Former CEO Craig Barrett proposed in Fortune that eight major U.S. tech firms, including Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOGL), each invest $5 billion in Intel for equity and guaranteed chip supply, a bold idea that would likely require political backing to counter TSMC’s dominance. While Trump’s support could bolster Tan’s vision, Intel must demonstrate it can regain technological leadership in a market where rivals like Nvidia and TSMC have surged ahead, particularly in AI and advanced chip production. The outcome of ongoing White House discussions could prove pivotal for Intel’s turnaround and its role in reshaping the U.S. semiconductor landscape.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.