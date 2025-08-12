Musk Accuses Apple of ‘Unequivocal Antitrust Violation,’ Threatens Legal Action

Apple (AAPL) shares fell less than 1% to $225.92 in premarket trading after Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (TSLA) and founder of xAI, announced plans to sue Apple for alleged antitrust violations related to App Store rankings that exclude xAI’s Grok chatbot and X platform from the “Must Have” section.

Apple (AAPL) faces mounting scrutiny as its shares dipped less than 1% to $225.92 in premarket trading on Tuesday, following a public accusation of anticompetitive behavior by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (TSLA) and founder of xAI. Musk, leveraging his X social media platform, announced that xAI, the developer of the Grok AI chatbot, intends to pursue immediate legal action against Apple, alleging an antitrust violation tied to the App Store’s ranking practices. Specifically, Musk criticized Apple for excluding X, the top-ranked news app globally, and Grok, the fifth-ranked app overall, from the App Store’s “Must Have” section, claiming this stifles competition, particularly for AI companies not affiliated with OpenAI, which Musk co-founded.

The controversy underscores the growing tensions in the tech industry as companies vie for dominance in artificial intelligence. Apple, under CEO Tim Cook, has been aggressively bolstering its AI strategy, with Cook revealing on the company’s recent earnings call that Apple is significantly increasing investments and reallocating personnel to enhance its AI capabilities. Cook also signaled openness to acquiring companies to further strengthen Apple’s position in the AI race, a move that could intensify competition with firms like xAI. The App Store, a critical gateway for app distribution, has long been a focal point for antitrust concerns, with critics arguing its policies favor Apple’s ecosystem and select partners, potentially at the expense of innovative challengers like Grok.

Musk’s allegations highlight the broader stakes in the AI-driven tech landscape, where control over app visibility can shape market dynamics. Apple’s influence over app rankings, coupled with its $3.4 trillion market cap and vast developer ecosystem, positions it as a gatekeeper in digital markets, drawing regulatory and legal challenges globally. As xAI pushes its AI chatbot Grok to compete with established players, Musk’s legal threat signals a broader fight over fair access to digital platforms. The outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for how AI technologies are distributed and adopted, as Apple continues to pivot toward AI as a cornerstone of its future growth strategy.

