C3.ai Dips 30% After Q1 Preliminary Results Show Disastrous Revenue and Loss

C3.ai (AI) stock plummeted over 30% to below $15 in early Monday trading after reporting July quarter revenue of $70.3 million, 33% below guidance, compounding a 36% year-to-date decline.

stock plummeted over 30% to below $15 in early Monday trading after reporting July quarter revenue of $70.3 million, 33% below guidance, compounding a 36% year-to-date decline. Analyst Gil Luria of D.A. Davidson downgraded C3.ai to ‘Underperform,’ cutting the price target to $13 from $25, citing “catastrophic” results and looming disruption from CEO Tom Siebel’s planned departure.

of D.A. Davidson downgraded C3.ai to ‘Underperform,’ cutting the price target to $13 from $25, citing “catastrophic” results and looming disruption from CEO Tom Siebel’s planned departure. Wedbush’s Daniel Ives maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating but lowered the price target to $23 from $35, attributing sales struggles to Siebel’s absence and a restructured sales team led by new chief commercial officer Rob Schilling.

The artificial intelligence software sector faced a stark reminder of its volatility as C3.ai (AI) experienced a severe market reaction to disappointing preliminary quarterly results. The company announced revenue of approximately $70.3 million for its July quarter, a staggering 33% below its prior guidance, triggering a stock plunge of over 30% to below $15 in early trading on Monday. This decline compounds a 36% drop in C3.ai’s stock value year-to-date through Friday’s close, erasing much of the enthusiasm that once positioned the company as a standout in the AI market in 2021. The results, labeled “catastrophic” by D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria, prompted a downgrade to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral,’ with Luria slashing his price target to $13 from $25, citing deepening challenges for the company.

C3.ai’s struggles are compounded by a leadership transition, as the company announced last month it is searching for a successor to CEO Tom Siebel, who revealed earlier this year a diagnosis of an autoimmune disease causing significant visual impairment. Siebel’s reduced involvement in sales efforts, as noted by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, likely contributed to the company’s failure to close deals, a problem exacerbated by a restructured sales team led by new chief commercial officer Rob Schilling, appointed on June 16 from Oracle (ORCL). Ives maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating but lowered his price target to $23 from $35, expressing cautious optimism that C3.ai could reverse its sales decline within a few quarters under new leadership.

The broader context of C3.ai’s challenges reflects the intense competition and high expectations within the AI software industry. Once celebrated for its enterprise AI solutions, C3.ai has struggled to maintain momentum amid evolving market dynamics and increased scrutiny of AI firms’ financial performance. Luria suggested that the company’s prospects as a merger target, a topic of speculation amid a wave of AI-related acquisitions, are dim until it can demonstrate consistent financial stability over several quarters. The combination of operational missteps, leadership uncertainty, and a fiercely competitive landscape has placed C3.ai in a precarious position, with investors signaling skepticism about a near-term recovery. Despite these setbacks, the company’s efforts to reorganize its sales strategy and navigate its leadership transition will be critical to regaining market confidence and stabilizing its trajectory in the fast-evolving AI sector.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.