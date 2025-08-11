Nvidia and AMD Reportedly to Give 15% of China Chip Sales to U.S.

Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have agreed to share 15% of revenues from H20 and MI308 chip sales in China with the U.S. government to secure export licenses, as reported by the Financial Times.

and have agreed to share 15% of revenues from H20 and MI308 chip sales in China with the U.S. government to secure export licenses, as reported by the Financial Times. The deal, following a meeting between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and President Trump, reflects a strategic compromise amid Trump’s proposed 100% tariff on semiconductor imports unless companies build in the U.S.

This unprecedented revenue-sharing arrangement highlights the White House’s use of economic incentives to balance national security and access to China’s critical AI chip market.

In a new development for the semiconductor industry, Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have entered into an unprecedented revenue-sharing agreement with the U.S. government to secure export licenses for chip sales in China, as reported by the Financial Times. This arrangement, which requires the two companies to remit 15% of their revenues from specific chip sales in China, reflects a strategic maneuver by the White House to balance national security concerns with economic interests in a critical global market. The deal centers on Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308 chips, both designed for artificial intelligence applications, highlighting the strategic importance of AI technology in U.S.-China trade dynamics.

The agreement follows a meeting last week between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and President Donald Trump, a discussion that appears to have paved the way for the issuance of export licenses. This move comes against the backdrop of the Trump administration’s aggressive trade policies, including a proposed 100% tariff on semiconductor and chip imports unless companies invest in U.S.-based manufacturing. The tariff threat underscores the administration’s push to bolster domestic production while leveraging economic incentives to influence corporate behavior. By granting export licenses in exchange for a revenue share, the White House is carving out exceptions to its restrictive trade stance, using economic leverage to maintain U.S. influence in global technology markets.

China remains a pivotal market for both Nvidia and AMD, with significant revenue potential. The H20 chip, tailored by Nvidia to comply with earlier U.S. export controls, and AMD’s MI308 chip are critical for AI applications, a sector where China is rapidly expanding its capabilities. The 15% revenue-sharing condition is a novel approach, marking a departure from traditional export control mechanisms. Nvidia, in a statement to the Financial Times, emphasized its compliance with U.S. regulations, stating, “We follow rules the U.S. government sets for our participation in worldwide markets.” This agreement not only ensures continued access to the Chinese market but also positions the U.S. government to benefit financially from the companies’ international sales.

The broader context of this deal reflects the complex interplay between technology, trade, and geopolitics. The semiconductor industry is a cornerstone of modern economies, powering everything from consumer electronics to advanced AI systems. U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China, initiated under previous administrations and tightened under Trump, aim to curb China’s technological advancements while protecting national security. However, these restrictions have also strained U.S. companies’ ability to compete in one of the world’s largest markets. The revenue-sharing deal represents a pragmatic compromise, allowing Nvidia and AMD to resume sales while aligning with the administration’s economic and security objectives.

This arrangement could set a precedent for future trade negotiations – especially in sectors vital to national security. By linking export licenses to financial concessions, the U.S. is testing new levers to shape global supply chains.

But the move is likely to stir debate. Some trade experts may question the wisdom of tying export controls to monetary payments, arguing it risks blurring the line between economic policy and national security. It could even undermine the credibility of existing export control frameworks.

Others, however, might view it as a pragmatic approach – one that balances technological leadership with the need to soften the economic impact of restrictive trade measures.

For Nvidia and AMD, the agreement unlocks access to a lucrative market, albeit at the cost of a significant revenue share. The financial impact could be substantial, given China’s role as a major consumer of AI chips. The deal also aligns with broader U.S. efforts to incentivize domestic manufacturing, as evidenced by Trump’s tariff policy, which pressures companies to build in the United States. As the global semiconductor landscape evolves, this arrangement underscores the delicate balance between fostering innovation, protecting national interests, and navigating the complexities of international trade.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.