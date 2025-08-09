Fed’s Bowman Pushes for 3 Interest Rate Cuts in 2025

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman advocates for three interest rate cuts in 2025 to address a slowing U.S. economy and weakening labor market, citing only 35,000 new jobs added monthly over the past three months.

Market expectations, per CME Group data, show a nearly 90% chance of a rate cut to 4%-4.25% in September, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium speech on August 22 anticipated to provide further clarity.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman has signaled a cautious yet proactive stance on monetary policy, advocating for three interest rate cuts in 2025 to address mounting concerns about the U.S. economy and labor market. Speaking in Colorado, Bowman emphasized that delays in easing the Fed’s benchmark interest rate, currently at 4.25%-4.5%, could exacerbate labor market weaknesses and further slow economic growth. Her remarks reflect a growing unease among some Fed officials about balancing the central bank’s dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment.

Bowman’s concerns are rooted in recent economic indicators, particularly the sharp slowdown in job growth, with only 35,000 new jobs added monthly over the past three months. This figure points to a significant softening in labor demand, raising the specter of accelerated layoffs if economic conditions deteriorate further. She argued that moving policy toward a neutral stance from its current moderately restrictive level would help mitigate risks to employment without overreacting to temporary inflationary pressures, such as those driven by tariffs, which she views as one-time effects.

The broader context of Bowman’s comments reveals a Fed at a critical juncture. She was one of two governors, alongside Chris Waller, who dissented at the July 31 meeting, where the Fed opted to hold rates steady. Bowman favored a 0.25% cut, citing the need for preemptive action to support the labor market. Recent remarks from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari echo similar concerns, suggesting a potential rate cut as early as September, when the Fed’s target range could drop to 4%-4.25%, according to CME Group data showing a nearly 90% market expectation for such a move.

However, interpreting economic data has become increasingly complex, Bowman noted. Declining survey response rates, shifting immigration patterns, and evolving trends in net business creation have muddied the reliability of monthly jobs reports. Despite this, she remains focused on the broader trend of weakening labor demand and economic growth, which she sees as tilting risks toward the employment side of the Fed’s mandate. Her call to “look through” temporary inflation spikes underscores her belief that monetary policy’s lagged effects necessitate action now to prevent deeper economic strain.

The Fed’s next steps will likely come into sharper focus at the Jackson Hole Symposium on August 22, where Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak. Investors and policymakers alike will be watching closely for signals on the Fed’s path forward. Meanwhile, the Fed’s leadership is also in transition, with President Trump announcing plans to nominate Stephen Miran, current chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, to fill the vacancy left by Adriana Kugler’s resignation from the Board of Governors. This development adds another layer of complexity to the Fed’s decision-making process as it navigates a delicate economic landscape.

Bowman’s push for rate cuts reflects a broader debate within the Fed about how to respond to slowing growth while managing inflation. With labor market indicators flashing warning signs and economic data growing less reliable, the central bank faces a challenging balancing act in the months ahead.

