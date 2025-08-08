Under Armour Shares Sink as 50% Profit Drop Looms

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) reported a $2.6 million loss for its fiscal first quarter ending June 30, 2025, missing analyst expectations of a $600,000 profit, leading to a nearly 19% stock drop to $5.42.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is grappling with significant financial challenges as its stock price plummeted nearly 19% to $5.42 on Friday, reflecting a year-to-date decline of over 34%. The Baltimore-based athletic apparel company reported a $2.6 million loss for its fiscal first quarter ending June 30, 2025, missing analyst expectations of a $600,000 profit, even after adjustments for restructuring costs and legal expenses. This disappointing performance, coupled with a cautious outlook, has intensified pressure on the company’s stock, which saw intraday declines exceeding 20%.

The company’s financial struggles are compounded by a projected halving of profits for the full fiscal year compared to the previous year, as stated by CFO David Bergman. He attributed the downturn to a challenging tariff environment and weakened demand in the athletic apparel market, particularly in footwear. Under Armour reported $8.6 million in adjusted income on $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, falling short of analyst forecasts of $10.8 million in adjusted earnings on similar revenue. Bergman noted that while the company had previously anticipated a modest revenue dip for fiscal 2026, the ongoing sluggish demand and external pressures like tariffs are likely to delay its turnaround efforts.

Under Armour’s strategic response includes exploring alternative suppliers and potential price increases to mitigate the impact of tariffs, though Bergman indicated these measures would not materially affect finances until the next fiscal year. The company is also focusing on refining its product line and reducing promotional activities to restore its premium brand positioning, a process that has been slower than anticipated due to market dynamics. Despite these efforts, the competitive landscape in the athletic apparel sector, dominated by giants like Nike and Adidas, continues to challenge Under Armour’s market share. The company’s leadership emphasized increased operational discipline as a cornerstone of its recovery plan, aiming to navigate the current economic headwinds while investing in long-term brand relevance.

The broader context of Under Armour’s struggles reflects industry-wide pressures, including supply chain disruptions and shifting consumer preferences. The company’s ongoing restructuring, initiated in May 2024 with an estimated cost of $140 million to $160 million, aims to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. However, the combination of tariff-related costs and reduced consumer spending on discretionary items like athletic footwear has created a tougher road ahead. Investors are closely monitoring Under Armour’s ability to execute its strategic reset, as the company seeks to balance cost management with investments in product innovation and brand elevation to regain its footing in a highly competitive market.

