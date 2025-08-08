SoftBank Seals Deal for Foxconn’s Ohio Plant

SoftBank Group Corp acquired Foxconn Technology Group’s Ohio electric vehicle plant to advance its $500 billion Stargate data center project, aimed at bolstering U.S. AI infrastructure.

acquired Foxconn Technology Group’s Ohio electric vehicle plant to advance its $500 billion Stargate data center project, aimed at bolstering U.S. AI infrastructure. The Stargate initiative, backed by SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle Corp (ORCL), is expected to create over 100,000 jobs and repurpose the Ohio facility for AI data center operations.

This strategic move addresses SoftBank’s financing challenges for Stargate, leveraging Foxconn’s expertise to accelerate the development of a nationwide AI infrastructure network.

SoftBank Group Corp has made a strategic move to acquire Foxconn Technology Group’s electric vehicle plant in Ohio, a pivotal step in advancing its ambitious $500 billion Stargate data center project, according to a Bloomberg News report. This acquisition marks a significant development in SoftBank’s push to establish a robust artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure network across the United States, aligning with its broader vision to lead in the global AI race. The Stargate initiative, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in January, is a private-sector endeavor backed by SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle Corp (ORCL), aimed at transforming the U.S. into a powerhouse for AI innovation.

The decision to acquire Foxconn’s Ohio facility comes after SoftBank faced challenges in securing a viable financial blueprint for the Stargate project. By bringing Foxconn, a key supplier for Apple Inc. (AAPL), into the fold, SoftBank aims to leverage the Taiwanese company’s manufacturing expertise and infrastructure to accelerate its data center ambitions. The Ohio plant, originally designed for electric vehicle production, is now poised for potential repurposing as a data center, a move that reflects the growing convergence of advanced manufacturing and AI infrastructure. This acquisition underscores SoftBank’s strategy to repurpose existing industrial assets to meet the surging demand for computational power driven by AI applications.

The Stargate project, with its projected investment of $500 billion, is expected to create more than 100,000 jobs across the U.S., signaling a significant economic impact. The initiative is not just about building data centers but also about establishing a comprehensive ecosystem that includes power generation and advanced chip design, critical for supporting next-generation AI models. SoftBank’s leadership, under Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, has emphasized the project’s role in securing American leadership in AI, a sentiment echoed during its high-profile announcement alongside Trump, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Oracle’s Larry Ellison.

According to the report, the acquisition aligns with SoftBank’s history of bold investments in transformative technologies. The company has previously partnered with Foxconn, notably in a 2017 joint venture to promote tech investments, which suggests a foundation of collaboration that could facilitate this deal. The Ohio plant’s strategic location and existing infrastructure make it an attractive asset for SoftBank’s plans to scale up AI infrastructure rapidly.

The Stargate project’s scope extends beyond Ohio, with plans to develop data centers in multiple states, starting with a significant campus in Abilene, Texas, already under construction. This broader vision reflects the urgent need for enhanced computational capacity to support AI advancements, as highlighted by industry leaders who warn that insufficient infrastructure could hinder progress. SoftBank’s financial commitment, combined with OpenAI’s operational expertise and Oracle’s technological capabilities, positions Stargate as a cornerstone of U.S. AI strategy, though its success will depend on overcoming financing hurdles and navigating complex market dynamics.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.