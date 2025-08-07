Trump Demands Intel CEO Resign: Highly Conflicted

Intel (INTC) faces a nearly 4% stock drop to $19.65 in premarket trading following President Trump’s call for CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s immediate resignation due to alleged conflicts of interest.

Tan’s leadership is further complicated by his past role at Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), which recently paid $140 million for violating export controls by selling chip design technology to a Chinese military university.

Intel Corporation (INTC) faces mounting scrutiny as its stock slid nearly 4% to $19.65 in premarket trading on Thursday, reflecting investor unease following sharp criticism from political figures targeting the company’s leadership. President Trump, in a Truth Social post, called for the immediate resignation of Intel’s CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, labeling him “highly conflicted” and asserting that his departure is the only solution to unspecified issues. This public rebuke amplifies concerns raised earlier in the week by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who questioned the integrity of Intel’s leadership in a pointed letter to board Chair Frank Yeary. Cotton’s inquiry focused on Tan’s prior investments in Chinese technology firms, including at least eight with reported ties to the Chinese military, as cited by Reuters. These investments, made before Tan’s appointment as Intel’s CEO in March, have sparked fears about potential conflicts of interest, particularly given Intel’s critical role in U.S. semiconductor production and national security.

The semiconductor industry, a cornerstone of modern technology and global economic competitiveness, is under intense focus as the United States seeks to bolster domestic chip manufacturing. Intel, a key player in this sector, received a nearly $8 billion grant under the CHIPS and Science Act to support its efforts in advancing U.S. technological sovereignty. However, Cotton emphasized that this funding comes with the expectation that Intel act as a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars while adhering to stringent security regulations. Tan’s background as the former CEO of Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) adds another layer of complexity. Last month, Cadence agreed to pay $140 million and plead guilty to violating export controls after selling electronic design automation (EDA) technology – used for designing chips – to a Chinese military university. This incident, highlighted in Cotton’s letter, raises questions about Tan’s oversight and decision-making, casting a shadow over Intel’s ability to navigate the delicate balance between global business interests and U.S. national security imperatives.

Intel’s leadership transition has been rocky, with Tan stepping in after the departure of former CEO Pat Gelsinger in December, following what the company described as a “challenging year.” The semiconductor giant has faced intense competition from rivals like TSMC (TSM) and Nvidia (NVDA), alongside supply chain disruptions and a slower-than-expected recovery in demand for personal computers and data center chips. Tan’s appointment was initially seen as a stabilizing move, given his extensive experience in the semiconductor and technology sectors. However, the recent revelations about his investment history have shifted the narrative, placing Intel in a precarious position as it seeks to maintain trust with both investors and policymakers.

The broader implications of this controversy extend beyond Intel’s immediate stock performance. The U.S. government’s push to secure domestic semiconductor supply chains, driven by geopolitical tensions with China, has placed companies like Intel under a microscope. The CHIPS and Science Act represents a significant investment in reducing reliance on foreign chipmakers, but it also imposes heightened accountability on recipients like Intel to ensure compliance with national security standards. Cotton’s letter underscores this, questioning whether Tan’s past associations could undermine Intel’s ability to meet these obligations. As the company navigates these challenges, its leadership will need to address both the political and market pressures head-on to restore confidence.

Investor sentiment, as reflected in the premarket drop, suggests growing uncertainty about Intel’s path forward. While the company remains a linchpin in the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem, the combination of leadership scrutiny, geopolitical concerns, and recent financial struggles could weigh heavily on its near-term prospects. For now, Intel’s board and its CEO face the daunting task of addressing these criticisms while steering the company through a transformative period in the global technology landscape.

