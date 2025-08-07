Eli Lilly’s Earnings Soar, but Orforglipron Miss Sinks Shares

Eli Lilly (LLY) reported Q2 2025 revenue of $15.56 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s $14.71 billion forecast, with non-GAAP net income of $5.68 billion and EPS of $6.31, driven by strong Zepbound and Mounjaro sales.

Eli Lilly (LLY) reported a robust second quarter in 2025, with revenue reaching $15.56 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations of $14.71 billion, driven by strong demand for its weight loss and diabetes drugs, Zepbound and Mounjaro. The company’s non-GAAP net income was $5.68 billion, with earnings per share at $6.31 vs. $5.57 expected, compared to $3.54 billion and $3.92 in Q2 2024, reflecting a 38% year-over-year revenue growth. CEO David A. Ricks highlighted the company’s sustained momentum, bolstered by expanded manufacturing capacity and advancements in its pipeline, including positive oncology and cardiometabolic study results, notably Mounjaro’s cardio-protective effects in type 2 diabetes and heart disease patients.

However, the release of late-stage trial data for Eli Lilly’s experimental obesity pill, orforglipron, showed a 12% body weight reduction at the highest dose, falling short of Wall Street’s expectations, which led to a 14.16% drop in shares to $642.77 in premarket trading on Thursday. This setback contrasts with the company’s otherwise strong performance and its upward revision of 2025 guidance, signaling confidence in sustained demand for its key products. Eli Lilly’s focus on expanding research and development initiatives underscores its commitment to long-term growth in the competitive pharmaceutical landscape.

The company’s results come amid external pressures from President Donald Trump’s policy initiatives targeting the pharmaceutical industry. Trump’s recent executive order reviving the “most favored nation” policy aims to align U.S. drug prices with lower international rates, while letters sent to Eli Lilly and other drugmakers last week demanded action to reduce drug prices by September 29. These proposed tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals and pricing reforms could challenge Eli Lilly’s profitability, particularly as Zepbound and Mounjaro rely on global supply chains. Despite these headwinds, Eli Lilly’s strong financial performance and pipeline advancements position it to navigate the evolving regulatory environment while continuing to meet growing demand for its blockbuster therapies.

