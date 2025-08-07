Apple Details $600B U.S. Investment, Including $2.5B for iPhone Glass Factory

Apple (AAPL) is investing $100 billion over four years in U.S. companies and suppliers, building on a prior $500 billion commitment, to strengthen domestic manufacturing and incentivize the use of U.S.-made components.

Key initiatives include a $2.5 billion expansion with Corning for iPhone and Apple Watch glass, a multiyear deal with Coherent (COHR) for facial recognition lasers, and new factory developments expected within the next year.

Apple (AAPL) is significantly expanding its investment in U.S. manufacturing, with a focus on strengthening domestic supply chains and fostering innovation in critical technology sectors. On Wednesday, CEO Tim Cook joined President Donald Trump to unveil a $100 billion commitment over the next four years to support U.S. companies and suppliers. This pledge builds on a previous $500 billion investment announced in February, marking what Trump described as Apple’s largest-ever investment in the United States and globally. The initiative aims to incentivize overseas companies to source U.S.-made components, reinforcing America’s position in advanced manufacturing.

Central to this effort is Apple’s American Manufacturing Program, which includes partnerships with key industry players such as Corning (GLW), Coherent (COHR), GlobalWafers, Applied Materials (AMAT), Texas Instruments (TXN), Samsung, GlobalFoundries, Amkor (AMKR), and Broadcom (AVGO). These collaborations span critical areas of technology production, from glass manufacturing to chip fabrication. Notably, Apple will invest $2.5 billion to expand Corning’s Kentucky facility, which will produce all glass for iPhones and Apple Watches in the U.S. Cook underscored this partnership by presenting Trump with a commemorative item made from Corning’s glass during the White House announcement.

Apple’s focus extends to semiconductor production, with the company projecting that its U.S.-based supply chain will manufacture over 19 billion chips this year. This includes chips produced by TSMC in Arizona, wafers from GlobalWafers, and components from Texas Instruments. Apple is also deepening its collaboration with Texas Instruments to install advanced tools in factories in Utah and Texas, enhancing domestic chipmaking capabilities. Additionally, GlobalFoundries will produce wireless charging technology for Apple in New York, while a multiyear agreement with Coherent will secure lasers for the iPhone’s facial recognition system. These efforts align with Apple’s ambitious goal of establishing an “end-to-end” U.S. supply chain, enabling every stage of chip production – from wafer fabrication to final assembly – to occur domestically.

The broader implications of Apple’s investments are significant. By bolstering U.S. manufacturing, the company is not only reducing reliance on foreign supply chains but also supporting job creation and technological innovation. President Trump highlighted the potential for new factories, noting that construction on several facilities is either underway or expected to begin within the next year. This aligns with Apple’s earlier $500 million investment in a rare earths miner and its plans to build AI servers in Texas, further diversifying its domestic manufacturing footprint.

Apple’s strategic pivot toward U.S.-based production reflects a response to both economic and geopolitical pressures, including the need for supply chain resilience amid global disruptions. By partnering with leading semiconductor and materials firms, Apple is positioning itself to maintain technological leadership while supporting national interests in advanced manufacturing. The scale of these investments – $600 billion in total commitments – underscores Apple’s role as a catalyst for revitalizing U.S. industry, with ripple effects likely to benefit its partners and the broader economy.

