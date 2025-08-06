Trump Accuses Discrimination as White House Preps Order Targeting Banks

President Donald Trump accused JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) of politically motivated discrimination, claiming they refused his deposits, prompting a draft executive order to investigate banks for “politicized or unlawful debanking” practices, as reported by Reuters.

President Donald Trump has intensified scrutiny on major U.S. banks, accusing institutions like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) of discriminating against him and his supporters for political reasons, according to a report by Reuters. The White House is poised to issue an executive order targeting such practices, with a draft instructing regulators to investigate banks for what it terms “politicized or unlawful debanking.” This order, which could be announced as early as this week, may impose monetary penalties or other disciplinary actions on banks found in violation, Reuters reported, citing two industry sources.

Trump’s allegations stem from personal experiences, as he claimed in a CNBC interview that both JPMorgan and Bank of America refused his deposits after his first term. He stated that JPMorgan, where he held accounts “loaded up with cash,” informed him they could no longer service him, giving him 20 days to withdraw funds. Bank of America similarly rejected his deposits, according to Trump, who said he then distributed his funds across smaller banks in amounts like $10 million, $5 million, and $12 million. Trump provided no evidence to support his claim that these actions were spurred by the Biden administration to “destroy” him, but he asserted that the banks’ decisions reflect broader discrimination against conservatives.

JPMorgan, in response, denied closing accounts for political reasons, stating, “We don’t close accounts for political reasons, and we agree with President Trump that regulatory change is desperately needed.” The bank expressed support for the White House’s efforts to address the issue. Bank of America did not directly address Trump’s claims but has faced similar criticism alongside other major lenders.

The impending executive order raises concerns about the intersection of Trump’s personal and business interests with policy decisions. Despite his business empire being placed in a trust, Trump – the report notes – remains its ultimate owner, prompting critics to highlight potential conflicts of interest. The order could reshape regulatory oversight of the banking sector, which is already navigating complex compliance and public perception challenges. Major banks like JPMorgan and Bank of America, which manage trillions in assets, are critical to the U.S. financial system, and any regulatory penalties could have significant implications for their operations and investor confidence.

The banking industry has faced accusations of debanking before, often tied to heightened scrutiny of clients deemed high-risk due to regulatory or reputational concerns. However, claims of political bias in these decisions remain contentious, with limited public evidence to substantiate widespread discrimination. The executive order, if enacted, could force banks to reassess their client management practices under increased regulatory pressure, potentially affecting how they balance risk and customer relationships.

The White House declined to comment on the reported order, per Reuters. As the situation develops, the focus will likely remain on whether regulators can substantiate claims of unlawful debanking and how such measures might influence the broader financial landscape.

