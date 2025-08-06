Slowdown in GLP-1 Sales Sends Novo Nordisk Stock Lower

Novo Nordisk (NVO) stock fell over 2% to $46.19 in pre-market trading after a 3.26% drop to $47.22, driven by a Q2 earnings miss with $11.95 billion in revenue and $5.96 EPS, slightly below Wall Street’s expectations of $11.97 billion and $6.06.

stock fell over 2% to $46.19 in pre-market trading after a 3.26% drop to $47.22, driven by a Q2 earnings miss with $11.95 billion in revenue and $5.96 EPS, slightly below Wall Street’s expectations of $11.97 billion and $6.06. The company faces challenges from unauthorized semaglutide copycats, prompting 132 lawsuits across 40 states, alongside competition from Eli Lilly (LLY) capturing 60% of new patient prescriptions and upcoming Medicare price negotiations for Ozempic.

Despite a 16% year-over-year sales increase led by Ozempic and Wegovy, which generated $7.9 billion, Novo Nordisk lowered its 2025 sales growth guidance to 8%-14% from 13%-21%, reflecting mounting market and regulatory pressures.

Novo Nordisk (NVO), the Danish pharmaceutical giant behind the blockbuster GLP-1 drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, faced a turbulent day as its stock slid more than 2% to $46.19 in pre-market trading, following a 3.26% drop to close at $47.22 the previous session. The declines were triggered by the company’s second-quarter earnings report, which revealed a slight miss on both revenue and earnings expectations. Novo reported $11.95 billion in revenue, just shy of Wall Street’s $11.97 billion forecast, and earnings per share of $5.96, compared to the anticipated $6.06. Despite the shortfall, the company posted a solid 16% year-over-year sales increase, driven largely by its flagship drugs, which generated $7.9 billion – roughly two-thirds of the quarter’s total revenue.

The earnings miss comes on the heels of Novo Nordisk’s downward revision of its 2025 sales growth guidance, now projected at 8%-14%, down from an earlier range of 13%-21%. This adjustment reflects mounting challenges, including intensified competition and the proliferation of compounded weight loss drugs replicating semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy. Outgoing CEO Lars Jørgensen highlighted the issue, noting that over one million patients are using unauthorized semaglutide knockoffs, primarily produced in China without FDA approval or quality control. To combat this, Novo Nordisk has escalated its legal efforts, filing 14 new lawsuits on Tuesday, bringing its total to 132 suits across 40 states aimed at shutting down these copycat operations.

Beyond the threat of compounded drugs, Novo faces competitive pressures from Eli Lilly (LLY), which has captured approximately 60% of new patient prescriptions for weight loss drugs. This is a significant blow, especially since Novo secured an exclusive deal with CVS (CVS) to be the sole weight loss drug on its formulary. Additionally, pricing challenges loom large. In 2026, Ozempic will face Medicare price negotiations, which could compress margins. Further complicating matters, Novo Nordisk was one of 17 companies to receive a letter from President Donald Trump demanding that the lowest prices offered to developing countries be extended to Medicaid patients. Jørgensen countered that Medicaid enrollees already benefit from some of the lowest prices, even compared to Europe, but he sidestepped the letter’s call for broader direct-to-consumer price reductions. He did, however, note that NovoCare, the company’s direct-to-consumer platform launched in March, has achieved 10% market penetration.

Despite its first-mover advantage in the GLP-1 market, Novo Nordisk is grappling with a complex landscape. The company’s legal battles against copycat drugs underscore the difficulty of protecting its intellectual property in a rapidly growing market. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly’s aggressive push and the looming specter of price negotiations add further strain. While Ozempic and Wegovy continue to drive substantial revenue, the combination of competitive dynamics, regulatory pressures, and unauthorized generics signals a challenging road ahead for Novo Nordisk as it seeks to maintain its leadership in the GLP-1 space. Investors will likely be watching closely to see how the company navigates these headwinds while leveraging its robust portfolio and ongoing innovation to sustain growth.

