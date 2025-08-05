Arteris Stock Rallies Following Major Licensing Agreement with AMD

Arteris, Inc. (AIP) stock rose 40% to $13.17, peaking at $14.29, after announcing a licensing deal with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) for its FlexGen NoC IP to enhance AMD’s next-generation AI chiplet designs.

Arteris, Inc. (AIP), a provider of semiconductor system IP, saw its stock surge 40% to $13.17 in Tuesday trading, peaking at $14.29, following the announcement of a significant licensing deal with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). The agreement centers on Arteris’ FlexGen network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP, which AMD will integrate into its next-generation AI chiplet designs to enhance data transport across its extensive portfolio, spanning data centers, edge, and end devices. This collaboration highlights the critical role of advanced interconnect technologies in addressing the growing complexity of system-on-chip (SoC) and chiplet-based architectures, which demand multiple specialized networks to meet the performance needs of modern electronic systems.

The integration of Arteris’ FlexGen NoC IP with AMD’s Infinity Fabric™ interconnect is poised to optimize data flow within chiplets, enabling seamless connectivity and scalability for AI-driven applications. K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris, emphasized the transformative potential of this partnership, noting that modern chiplets require between 5 and 20 interconnect networks to handle data transport efficiently. By combining FlexGen’s smart NoC technology with AMD’s leadership in high-performance computing, the collaboration aims to accelerate innovation in silicon solutions across diverse markets. Mydung Pham, AMD’s corporate vice president of silicon design engineering, underscored the strategic importance of this integration, stating that it enhances automation in interconnect configuration and strengthens AMD’s position in delivering a robust end-to-end AI compute portfolio.

This deal underscores the increasing reliance on specialized IP solutions to support the semiconductor industry’s shift toward modular, chiplet-based designs, which offer greater flexibility and efficiency compared to traditional monolithic SoCs. Arteris’ expertise in NoC technology positions it as a key player in enabling high-performance, scalable architectures critical for AI and other compute-intensive applications. For AMD, the adoption of FlexGen NoC IP aligns with its ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of AI computing, from cloud infrastructure to edge devices, reinforcing its competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market. The market’s positive response to the announcement reflects investor confidence in the growth potential of both companies as they address the rising demand for advanced semiconductor solutions.

